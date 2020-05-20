Pasadena councilman authors bill to prevent campus-like clusters of assisted living facilities in Anne Arundel

An effort to prevent campus-like clusters of community-based assisted living facilities across the region has gained traction in the Anne Arundel County Council with the controversial bill drawing 83 responses at Monday night’s meeting and prompted a lengthy debate among councilmembers.
The bill would categorize community-based living facilities — residential houses that are used for assisted living, addiction recovery or other group home purposes — based on the number of beds they have. It would also prevent a single owner from establishing two facilities next to each other in a neighborhood if they had between nine and 16 beds and prohibit any community-based facility from operating with more than 16 beds.
Facilities with fewer than eight beds would not be limited at all. They could continue to be established in residential neighborhoods and next door to each other if an owner wished to do that.
The bill’s sponsor, Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said this is an effort to prevent institutionalization in neighborhoods and a response to constituents' frustration with a cluster of assisted living facilities at the end of Mountain Road in Pasadena.
It would not impact facilities that were already operating in the campus-style — as long as they were in compliance with the county code at the time they were established. Those entities would be allowed to continue to operate as nonconforming uses if the bill passed. It also would not impact facilities that were operating with more than 16 beds, given that they were also in compliance with the code when they were established.
But Volke’s Democratic colleagues have issues with the bill. Though Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, voted in support of an amendment to fix a drafting error Monday night as an extension of grace to her colleague, she said she is concerned about potential violations of fair housing laws.
“People have a freedom to choose where they live and it is more about the right to inclusion within a community,” Lacey said. “The government is prohibited from supporting the exclusion of people from a community based on any of the protected classes.”
County Government Affairs Officer Pete Baron said the administration acknowledges there is an issue here, but that much more work is needed to be done to draft a good policy solution.
“This bill is insufficient to address the concerns, I think, of the people on the land use side of the issue and does not do enough to protect the need to provide a safe and healthy place for seniors to retire in the community and the good work that many of these facilities do,” Baron said. “It’s just not there yet but it doesn’t mean the administration is opposed to change.”
Much of the bill’s support comes from environmental advocates, who don’t want to see high occupancy residences established in a critical area, or in any way that might overload septic systems in the county and potentially harm the Chesapeake Bay.
Ann Fligsten, chair of the county’s Growth Action Network, said this bill is crucial to protecting the environment in Anne Arundel County. She’d only like to see it tightened to prevent these establishments in the critical area and on septic systems.
Specifically, it’s the number of occupants that make these facilities problematic for her. She’d like to see them limited to lower numbers or require them to be on sewer systems.
“You can’t just do a string of these," Fligsten said. “(This) campus business has got to be regulated — it just doesn’t make sense.”
But others disagree. Craig Lussi, who has run the Assisted Living Well Compassionate Care center in Millersville since 2006, opposed the bill.
He wrote it would be unfair to impose special requirements on a group of people living in one residence when you wouldn’t be able to do that to a large family living together in a home.
“County residents would be better served if Mr. Volke desisted from his attempts to link assisted living group homes for seniors with disabilities with the fears he has stirred up about group homes for recovering drug addicts,” Lussi wrote in testimony to the council. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Much of the rest of the 30 letters sent in opposition came from the addiction recovery community. The bill includes the requirement that recovery houses be certified by the state in order to operate in the county, which many people cited as a concern.
More than a third of the opposing testimonies expressed concern that imposing stricter regulations on recovery houses would prompt the opening of more uncertified recovery houses.
New Life Addiction Counseling and Mental Health Services’ marketing director Jennifer Wheeler said the outpatient treatment facility depends on community-based recovery houses to support clients in recovery.
Altering the way these houses are regulated could impact the organization’s business model and the way they facilitate recovery, she said.
“We want to make sure that there's not going to be a change in the current existing business model,” Wheeler said. “You don't need another layer for the people who already follow the regulations and offer transparency.”
For her, the bill seems like it is, “Trying to sanitize your community because you don't want them in your backyard.”