Anne Arundel council rejects forest law update that would close loophole

The Anne Arundel County Council defeated legislation Monday that would have modified county forest laws to require a grading permit when cutting a certain amount of trees in specific areas and updating the priority forest definition within county law.
Introduced by Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, Bill 20-21 would have changed county law to require anyone clearing 5,000 square feet or more of trees to have a grading permit. Clearings under that figure can use a standard grading plan, which is more associated with minor commercial and residential work.
Rodvien’s legislation was prompted by the county’s decision not to fine a development group $73,000 under the county forest law because they hadn’t yet submitted a development application. Instead, they were fined $500 for cutting down 14 large specimen trees.
It was voted down 4-3 with Councilwoman Allison Pickard, D-Millersville, voting with Republicans against the bill. Pickard said she shared concerns with her colleagues the bill ensnared homeowners and small businesses.
The priority forest definition updates the language to protect forests outside of the critical environmental area but still are in “sensitive areas” that include 100-year floodplains, intermittent and perennial streams, and critical habitat areas.
Rodvien said the bill would protect those forests from larger developers trying to bypass county rules while making sure it doesn’t put a burden on smaller businesses or homeowners.
“It is pretty broad; it leaves a lot of room for someone to make mistakes,” Rodvien said. “But once you get the point of clearing a basketball court worth of trees, that is something you should get a permit for.”
In the tree clearing case that prompted the legislation, the developers had not submitted a development application and were therefore not subject to the $4.50-per-square-foot-of-disturbance fine approved by the council in 2019 as part of a more forceful tree conservation ordinance,
Rodvien represents the area where the violation took place.