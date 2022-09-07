Anne Arundel County Youth Advisory Council becomes official county board

The Anne Arundel County Youth Advisory Council became an official county board Tuesday night two years after the group was created by executive order.

County Executive Steuart Pittman reestablished the youth council in August of 2020 to serve as a voice for young people in the county and to work with county officials on issues that effect younger residents. The County Council voted 6-1 to make the council permanent. Only Nathan Volke, a Pasadena Republican, voted against the bill.

This is was the county’s first youth council since 2006 when former County Executive Janet Owens left office, according to Pete Baron, Pittman’s director of government relations.

“We were excited to bring them back. It’s been a great group of kids and they have weighed in on a number of things,” Baron said. “I know several of them have my number and have called me or emailed me.”

After the bill passed, Ava Frederick and Bethany McMillan high-fived in the back of the council chamber. Frederick and McMillan, both 16, serve on the youth council.

“I just thought this was something that would help our county,” said McMillan, a junior at Southern High School in Harwood. “I feel like we should have a say and no matter which county executive we have, we should always have a voice here in this county.”

Frederick, an Anne Arundel County resident and junior at the Catholic High School of Baltimore, said her involvement in student government programs has been a highlight of her high school career, especially when the work she does has real world implications.

The students’ parents were unhappy with Volke’s “no” vote, but said they were glad the issue was put to the County Council so they could see where their representatives fell on the topic.

“I was pretty disappointed that it didn’t pass unanimously, but I’ll remember that when it is my turn to vote,” said McMillan’s mother, Brandy Blake Hicks. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for our youth to get a bird’s eye view of how our local government works. My child is very passionate about government and how things intersect.”

Both Blake Hicks and Ava’s father Brian Frederick agreed that their kids have innovative ideas for how to improve the county that deserve to be listened to.

“They see things through a lens that we don’t as adults,” Frederick said . “They can bring a lot to the table.”

Volke questioned the need was for the council to be codified when it already existed, as do other student groups who can weigh in on county matters like The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils and groups affiliated with Anne Arundel Community College.

“The question that I’m trying to grapple with in my mind is, if we already have all these different avenues and if there’s nothing that precludes this from being something that a county executive can continue, what is the need to have to put it in code,” Volke said.

Baron responded that the bill would give the council permanence and resilience against the change of county administrations, however that answer didn’t compel Volke to favor it, nor did testimony from Conor Curran, the council’s former chair and a resident in Volke’s district.

“This legislation will ensure that every administration going forward will have a youth component involved,” Curran said. “By putting this council in the County Code we are sending a message to our residents that youth perspective matters and we want to help them grow.”

Curran noted that in the council’s two years of existence it’s hosted a variety of events, including financial literacy courses, provided suggestions on the redesign of the mental health agency website, testified on county bills and even wrote the legislation the council reviewed Tuesday night to make the youth council an official county board.

“County government often takes action on things that have a long lasting impact,” he said.

Allison Pickard, a Glen Burnie Democrat said she has found it enlightening to work with students over the last two years. When students at Old Mill High School sought Pickard out to improve a skatepark at Sawmill Creek she and the students worked together to make it happen.

“I think it’s really vital that we listen to our youth,” Pickard said. “They would like to see the improvements and their tax dollars used in a way that will impact their lives.”

Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat, echoed Pickard’s sentiments and gave kudos to Curran, a frequent speaker at council meetings who sometimes is the only youth voice testifying on legislation that can impact the more than 80,000 public school students and tens of thousands more that attend private schools or are homeschooled. Students make up at least 20% of the county’s population, said Rodvien, an Anne Arundel County Public Schools teacher.

“I think I still remember the first time I heard you testify on behalf of the need for an new Old Mill High School and things do finally come to fruition some days,” she said to Curran.

More than $44 million have been set aside in the current fiscal year to create a new school, Old Mill West High School.