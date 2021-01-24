Anne Arundel health officer is highest paid employee, county executive 80th on the list

At least 645 Anne Arundel County employees are paid more than $100,000, up from 502 employees who made that much in August 2019, according to an analysis of salary data by The Capital.
The money comes out of a $1.8 billion budget, which pays the salaries of police officers, firefighters, public works employees, park rangers, and elected officials from county councilmembers to county executive to state’s attorney.
Of the 20 highest-paid employees, 12 are men and eight are women — compared to 14 men and six women in the previous budget under former County Executive Steve Schuh.
Though County Executive Steuart Pittman has done a fair amount of shuffling among executive staff during the pandemic, fifteen of the 20 employees also appeared on the top 20 list when The Capital last analyzed the data in the fall of 2019, or Fiscal Year 2020.
Among the new arrivals include Police Chief Amal Awad, who began in December after former Chief Timothy Altomare retired in August; Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, who had not yet started when The Capital last requested salary data; Kai Boggess-de Bruin and Matt Power, who were both promoted from deputy chief administrative officer to chief administrative officer and chief of staff respectively. The fifth newcomer to the top 20 list is Chris Trumbauer, director of communications and policy, who has recently taken on the budget officer’s role.
Trumbauer’s salary appears to have jumped significantly, which he said is because the role Pittman initially envisioned for him didn’t exist until the personnel bill that accompanied the Fiscal Year 2020 budget created it. The personnel bill had passed when the Capital requested the data, but it hadn’t yet taken effect, which is why his salary is previously shown to be around $150,000. Around September, the bill took effect, changing his title from assistant to the county executive to director of communication and policy and pushing his base salary to $175,000. With the merit and cost-of-living raises that non-represented employees received in that same personnel bill, his salary is now $180,000.
County employees that are not represented by unions did not receive merit or cost-of-living raises in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget due to the way the pandemic decimated revenue estimates. Instead, Pittman included a one-time payment of $1,500 for every county employee. The county also implemented a hiring freeze outside essential roles and public safety positions.
Trumbauer said they are hoping to include merit and cost of living raises for employees in the budget Pittman will introduce on April 30.
The county has around 4,300 salaried employees. At least 645 county employees make more than $100,000 a year, compared to 502 in 2019. Four employees make more than $200,000, up from one in 2019. The bottom of the list include roles that may not be full time, including school crossing guards who make roughly $6,000 a year.
Two employees were not listed in the county’s data, including Kalyanaraman, who Trumbauer said is technically a state employee paid with county dollars. Awad was hired too recently to be reflected in the data.
County Executive Steuart Pittman is 80th on the list with a salary of $142,000. Members of the county council make about $40,000.
Other top-earning county employees are:
- Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman earns a salary of $233,118, which is paid by the county despite being technically a state employee, Trumbauer said. Kalyanaraman has led the county’s COVID-19 response, guiding Pittman on every decision and coordinating contact tracing, testing, and vaccinations, and regularly answering questions from the public during video town halls. Kalyanaraman has a bachelor of science degree from Yale University and received his doctor of medicine from SUNY Brooklyn School of Medicine. He is certified in internal medicine and has a decade of senior health management experience.
- Director of Public Works Christopher Phipps earns a salary of $205,011. The director of public works oversees infrastructure services, including roads, trash, water, sewer, recycling, and utilities. In the same role in 2019, he made $202,000 and in 2018, Phipps made $190,107.84. Phipps, who has a civil engineering degree from Virginia Tech, has been in the position since July 2013. He worked in the Department of Public Works Bureau of Engineering for 18 years before that.
- Police Chief Amal Awad makes $205,010. She has been in the position since mid-December. Awad has more than two decades of law enforcement experience and was previously the Hyattsville police chief. She earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University.
- Trisha Wolford, the fire chief, makes $203,815 a year. Although she began her firefighting career in Anne Arundel County in 2006, she spent time working in Illinois and, most recently, as the first woman assistant fire chief in Spokane, Washington.
- State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess Anne Colt Leitess is the only elected official with a top-5 salary and makes $197,677 a year. Leitess won her position in November 2018 when she defeated incumbent Wes Adams. She has since taken over the prosecutorial role in the Capital Gazette Shooting trial.
- Ben Birge, president and CEO of Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, makes $194,361.
- Kai Boggess-de Bruin, Pittman’s chief of staff, makes $188,001.
- Matt Power, chief administrative officer, makes $188,001.
- Greg Swain, county attorney, makes $183,855.
- Greg Africa, director of Inspections and Permits, makes $181,426.
- Rick Anthony, director of Recreation and Parks, makes $181,426.
- Sherri Dickerson, former director of Personnel, made $181,426.
- Jerard Flemings, deputy police chief, makes $181,426.
- Pamela Jordan, deputy chief administrative officer for health and human services, makes $181,426.
- William Lowry, deputy police chief, makes $181,426.
- Richard Napolitano, information technology officer, makes $181,426.
- Christine Romans, central services officer, makes $181. 426.
- Susan Smith, county auditor, makes $181,230.
- Chris Trumbauer, budget officer and director of communication and policy, makes $180,251.
- Steve Kaii-Ziegler, planning and zoning officer, makes $175,001.
The county also has more than 2,000 employees who are paid on an hourly basis. Trumbauer said many of these employees work with Recreation and Parks, the Office of Information Technology, and scattered throughout the rest of the county government.
Among the highest-paid are a cybersecurity analyst who receives $125 an hour, and a polygrapher who makes $75 an hour. Employees like nurses, COVID-19 contact tracers, traffic engineers and some investigators are all paid by the hour. Among the lowest paid are temporary election clerks, print shop assistants and seasonal mechanics.