Anne Arundel bill to ban plastic bags at retail establishments gains widespread council support

A bill being considered by the Anne Arundel County Council that would ban many retail establishments from providing customers with plastic bags received positive feedback for the second consecutive meeting at Monday night’s council session.

Representatives from the Anne Arundel County chapter of the Sierra Club, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Chesapeake Conservancy, Arundel Rivers Federation and other environmental advocates submitted oral and written testimony that prohibiting plastic bags is an important step in protecting the county’s delicate local waterways.

While other Maryland jurisdictions have taken different approaches to addressing the plastic bag issue, including taxing their use or banning them completely, , bill sponsors Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat, Julie Hummer, a Laurel Democrat, and Allison Pickard, a Glen Burnie Democrat, felt a ban of plastic bags would be most effective.

“They get in our waterways. They get in the boat propellers of our watermen as they’re doing work,” Rodvien said. “This is the first step in getting some of that big plastic out of our lives.”

A letter from the Sierra Club’s Anne Arundel group within the Maryland Chapter noted scientists estimate people ingest as much as a credit card’s worth of plastic every week in microplastics.

“Anne Arundel residents use an estimated 215 million plastic bags annually,” said Bernie Robinson, representing the Sierra Club at the county’s April 3 meeting. “We have to change retailer and shopper behavior.”

While Chestertown, Laurel, Takoma Park and Westminster have enacted plastic bag bans, Montgomery and Howard counties have levied taxes on plastic bags. Baltimore City, Baltimore County, College Park, Easton and Salisbury have adopted hybrid legislation combining both a ban and a tax, the Sierra Club letter said.

The Anne Arundel law, if passed, would fall under that hybrid model. Plastic bags would be banned and many establishments would be required to charge a 10 cents for paper bags to ensure the financial burden is on the customer, rather than the retailer.

“Paper bags have their own environmental issues,” Rodvien said. “Eventually we’d like to get everybody using reusable bags.”

At the April 3 meeting, the council passed amendments exempting dry cleaners and those who sell live fish, insects, mollusks and crustaceans from the ban.

Monday night an amendment excluding food service facilities from being required to charge the 10 cents for a paper bag was passed. The amendment sponsors, Rodvien and Arnold Republcan Amanda Fiedler said adding the charge to the bill can be time-consuming and encouraging people to bring reusable bags to restaurants could lead to contamination of the leftovers.

The bill will come back for a vote or additional amendments at the council’s next meeting May 1.

The council also reviewed several more amendments to a bill designed to set up a process for special event hosts to collaborate with the county to ensure locally held events have adequate public safety precautions in place.

After certain hosts, namely the Maryland Renaissance Festival, were exempt from the bill’s requirements, additional amendments were introduced to exempt other businesses and organizations, such as private marinas and the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. The council was divided on how to proceed with the bill.

“We’re getting into all these exemptions and it concerns me that this council is spending a lot of time second-guessing our public safety agencies — both their expertise and their motivations with this bill,” Pickard said. “You can’t turn on the news today without hearing about a mass shooting or a structure collapse or some event that went sideways. I hope we can really heed the call and stand with public safety.”

Representatives from the Maryland Renaissance Festival and the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds have made the case they should be exempt at recent county meetings, saying they’ve hosted safe events for decades and have proven they don’t need this process to ensure their events are safe.

Several mentioned in their testimony their fear about a piece of language in the bill that allows the county to deny a host an event permit if they deem the event unsafe. While the county’s current staff said they promise to be reasonable about granting and denying permits, these event hosts hope they see the county through several different administrations and can’t predict future administrations’ attitude toward their events.

An amendment excluding events at private marinas from this permit process passed with the votes of Republicans Fiedler, Nathan Volke from Pasadena, Shannon Leadbetter from Crofton and Democrat Pete Smith from Severn.

Another amendment to exempt the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds from the bill’s permit requirement was passed by Volke, Fiedler, Rodvien, Leadbetter and Smith.

Pete Baron, chief strategy officer for County Executive Steuart Pittman said bill ensures event hosts will get their permits as long as they operate safely while also providing for reasonable responses from the county.

“It’s not about the fair. It’s not about marinas. It’s not about anything other than large gatherings of people and impeding county roadways and the need for public services to support those events,” Baron said.

While Pickard voted to exempt the Maryland Renaissance Festival from the permit process at the council’s last meeting, she did not vote for the exemption for the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds Monday night.

“What I heard tonight is 25,000 people descend on the fairgrounds for the same week every September. That’s a lot of people,” Pickard said. “Livestock, camel rides, 25,000 people in a given week hitting the fairgrounds.”