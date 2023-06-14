Anne Arundel County Council passes $2.14 billion budget

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Anne Arundel County Council passed County Executive Steuart Pittman’s proposed $2.14 billion budget Wednesday.

Six of the seven council members voted in favor of the budget which will be funded partly by increases to income and property taxes. Only freshman Council member Shannon Leadbetter, a Crofton Republican, voted against the budget.

The fiscal 2024 budget includes funding for 23 more police positions and 18 new firefighters, raises for librarians and school nurses, $9.5 million for a housing trust fund to address housing insecurity and another $1 million for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

“Just like our own budgets at home we have to prioritize,” said Council member Julie Hummer, a Laurel Democrat. “We want to invest in housing and healthcare and food and education, recreation and at the same time make sure we have solid retirement savings for our employees and we have good savings in place and we managed to hit all of those things.”

All four Democratic council members said they were fully onboard with the budget and voted for the tax increases as well as the spending plan.

The budget includes a 6 to 8% raise for school employees at the request of the county’s Board of Education. It also includes a raise in starting teacher salaries to around $58,000, an amendment included after the county auditor’s office found around $3 million of potential savings in the budget proposal. More than 200 extra positions in the school system will also be funded in the plan.

Funding for education will make up around half of the budget in order to comply with the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education overhaul legislation which requires all counties to start teachers at $60,000 by fiscal 2026.

Under the new budget, any income above $400,000 for an individual and above $480,000 for joint filers will be taxed at a 3.2% rate rather than the lower 2.8% rate for most income up to that point. The first $49,999 for individuals and first $74,999 for joint filers will be taxes at a slightly lower 2.7% rate.

Property taxes will now be at 98 cents per $100 of assessed value, an increase from the current budget’s 93 cent per $100 of assessed value rate. The new budget will take effect July 1.

Leadbetter argued the tax increases weren’t necessary and would hurt her constituents. She also said she opposed what she viewed as an ever-growing local government which she saw this budget as supporting.

“I spoke to so many residents over the course of my campaign that are on fixed incomes and I promised that I would fight for them,” said Leadbetter, who was elected to the South County seat in 2022. “That really weighs heavily, how this increase in cost of living is going to come to bear.”

At a previous council meeting, Leadbetter said she spoke to residents in her district who told her they would consider leaving the county if these tax increases were passed.

The council’s other two Republican members, Nathan Volke of Pasadena and Amanda Fiedler of Arnold, voted in favor of the budget but against the tax increases that would fund it.

The three Republicans previously proposed amendments to lower the proposed tax rates, all of which failed to pass. Fiedler explained that is part of why she voted against the tax increases though she had voted for the budget a few minutes prior.

“This budget is not perfect, but there are a lot of positive elements that I support,” she said in a statement. “Increasing the number of police officers and firefighters, taking steps to retain our teachers, and school nurses, investing in critical funding for infrastructure improvements.”