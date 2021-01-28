Anne Arundel executive urges Gov. Larry Hogan to provide better vaccine coordination

“When we send out the allocations to providers, the health officers can see which entities are getting allocations, both in the interests of transparency and so that they can coordinate with other providers if they would like,” Ricci wrote in an email to The Capital. “It’s also important to remember that local health department clinics are just one facet of what will be a much broader distribution network that now includes about 40 hospitals and 50 retail pharmacies, and next week will begin to include state-run mass vaccination sites.”