Anne Arundel County receives first $1.5 million in opioid settlement money; council appoints Board of Appeals

Anne Arundel County received more than $1.5 million from opioid distributors and manufacturers last week, its first installment of funds from a national settlement, County Attorney Greg Swain said.

The payment is the first of several allotments that will be meted out over the next 18 years and total about $31 million for the county, Swain said during the Anne Arundel County Council meeting Monday. The city of Annapolis will receive a total of about $1.2 million from the settlement, separate from the county funds.

Swain said all the county’s winnings from the settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest distributors of opioids, Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, will go toward the county’s Opioid Abatement Special Revenue fund. Managed by the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, the fund is designed to determine how to effectively use the money to battle addiction.

“I’m really looking forward to having that revenue coming from these companies who clearly deliberately profited off of destroying people’s lives,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in March after the settlement was announced.

At the time, Pittman said the county planned to distribute some of the money to addiction clinics in Crownsville including Hope House Treatment Center, Gaudenzia and Pascal Crisis Stabilization Center. He also plans to allot some of it for the county’s crisis response team and safe stations — police and fire stations where residents can get addiction treatment.

The news comes as addiction clinics in the county like Gaudenzia and Chrysalis House say they are struggling to attract and retain staff following a nationwide mass exodus of workers from the healthcare industry during the height of the pandemic.

The county also saw a spike in overdoses during the first weekend of December, according to the county health department, with 16 suspected overdoses , including one fatal. It’s an unusually high total for one weekend, said Megan Pringle, a spokesperson for the health department. The total of overdoses for the month so far is 39. That’s compared to 52 overdoses in the entire month of November, according to the health department’s overdose dashboard.

The county’s next installment of funds will come from the state’s abatement fund and will total about $2.8 million. The county will receive that money in the next few months, Swain said.

Board of Appeals appointed

On Monday, the Anne Arundel County Council appointed seven residents to the Board of Appeals, which makes decisions on appeals related to zoning, licensing, permitting and other issues. It’s one of the newly-seated council’s first orders of business as the current board members’ term ends Tuesday.

The new board members include four Democrats — attorney Lade R. Akinbolaji in District 1, Anthony V. Lamartina in District 2, business expert James R. Estepp in District 4 and retired engineering project manager William A. Dax in District 6. The board’s three Republicans are business owner Darrin Michael Jacobs in District 3, zoning officer for Baltimore City John R. Fury in District 5 and retired Maryland Del. Phillip D. Bissett in District 7.

“[After choosing legislative aides,] it literally is the second most important decision we make as council members, at least in my mind,” said Council Chair Pete Smith, a Severn Democrat. “They have a significant impact in how decisions are made when it comes to land use in most cases as well as other issues that impact our citizens.”

The five new members will replace outgoing members Scott MacMullan, Richard Forgo, Patsy Baker Blackshear and Maria K. Patterson. Lamartina, Fury and Jacobs will retain their roles on the board for the new four-year term.

The seven board members were chosen out of nine applicants, Council Administrative Officer Laura Corby said.

Parijita Bastola honored

Also during the meeting, Severna Park High School senior Parijita Bastola, who made it to the semi-finals on NBC’s “The Voice,” was presented with citations from the County Council and the county executive after she was voted off the show two weeks ago.

Bastola said it was a relief to be back home, greeted by love from her friends and family and no longer having to constantly impress the judges and nation.

“It was so nice to come back to familiar faces who knew me,” Bastola said. “It felt really nice to just breathe.”

In her final appearance on the show she said she had a sense she wouldn’t be advancing so she decided to stop competing and just enjoy herself.

“I feel like my life almost flashed before my eyes. I was accepting the fact that I am probably going to go home so I was like, ‘this might be my last time singing,’” Bastola said. “‘I’m just not going to think and try to have fun.’”

The first citation was presented by Amanda Fiedler, a dedicated Bastola fan and Severna Park representative on the council.

“I know that door closed but I have no doubt that at least a half a dozen more are going to open,” Fiedler said. “We are so proud of you. Your family is so proud of you and I know that the citizens of Anne Arundel County are going to cheer you on whatever you have in store for you.”

Up next for Bastola is figuring out where she’ll attend college. Her audition for her top choice school, Berklee College of Music in Boston, is coming up soon, she said.