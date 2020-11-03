Election Day is here. Here’s how Anne Arundel residents can vote and find local results.

Election Day is finally here.
Voters can now choose from 31 voting centers opening at 7 a.m. today across the county rather than the seven open during early voting. And anyone who missed a deadline to register to vote can still do it today with the right paperwork. Drop boxes are open until 8 p.m.
While today is the big day, Anne Arundel voters have been casting ballots in record-breaking droves. More than 110,500 Anne Arundel County voters cast their ballots in person as of Monday morning, election officials said. The previous early voting record was 76,000, but it was surpassed midday Friday. When combined with the number of returned mail-in ballots, more than 243,000 residents have cast their votes — nearly 60% of the electorate.
Deputy Election Director David Garreis said he expects that total to crawl above 300,000 by the end of voting on Tuesday, predicting a turnout of 80% to 82%.
“We are all excited and glad to see so many people participating,” Garreis said. “We are happy they are making their voices heard.”
Results from what has already been a historic election will begin rolling out around 8:15 p.m. tonight. First, the Board of Elections will publish results from mail-in ballots returned before Oct. 25 and all eight days of early voting. The results are expected to be updated every 15 minutes. Mail-in ballots returned after Oct. 26 and memory sticks from the Election Day voting centers will be counted at the Board of Elections headquarters in Glen Burnie.
In the days following the election, officials will count all other mail-in ballots and provisional ballots completed at voting centers. Ballots can still be mailed as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3, so the county Board of Elections can count those until Nov. 13 when local results are due to be certified to the State Board of Elections. Results provided by the county Board of Elections will also be available on capitalgazette.com.
Election Director Joe Torre said they intend to meet this deadline, but there is no penalty if they don’t.
Among those who mailed their ballots are residents held at the county detention centers, located on Jennifer Road in Annapolis and Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie. People who are awaiting trial or serving time for misdemeanor offenses are still eligible to vote. A person who has been convicted of a felony and completed their sentence is also eligible to vote.
Mark Hilton of Severna Park was one of 24 incarcerated residents who voted by mail from the two detention centers.
The 42-year-old has voted in every election since he turned 18 but can’t make it to the polls this election while serving a four-month sentence for a misdemeanor. He received information on how to request a mail-in ballot from jail librarians who educated inmates on the process and helped mail their ballots.
As a small business owner concerned about tax increases, he felt an urgency to make his voice heard and cast his ballot for President Donald Trump.
“I’m glad I was able to because I would have physically went if I was home,” Hilton said.
Regaining the ability to vote after serving a prison sentence is empowering for individuals reentering and contributing to society. One man plans to exercise his right at the polls tomorrow.
“I wanted to live right. When I came home, I wanted a choice. I want a vote. I want to make my voice count,” said Anthony Gomer, who voted for the first time at age 38 after completing an 11-year sentence. He plans to register at the polls and vote tomorrow in Glen Burnie.
Is it too late to register to vote?
Marylanders can register to vote on Election Day by bringing identification and proof of residency to the voting center. A Maryland driver’s license or identification card will work, otherwise bring a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or another official document with your name and address on it.
If the election judges determine a person is a county resident and eligible to register to vote, they will provide a voter authority card to sign and then issue a regular ballot.
Where to vote on Election Day
Anne Arundel County will have 32 ballot drop boxes open until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 31 voting centers open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. The drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Anyone in line at a voting center to vote in person or use a drop box by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote, even if they are waiting in line past 8 p.m.
Latest Politics
The following is a list of all the voting centers and drop boxes. Note that the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections is only a drop box and is not a voting center.
- Annapolis High School, 2700 Riva Rd. Annapolis, MD 21401
- Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, 6740 Baymeadow Dr. Glen Burnie, MD 21060
- Broadneck High School, 1265 Green Holly Dr. Annapolis, MD 21409
- Brock Bridge Elementary School, 405 Brock Bridge Rd. Laurel, MD 20724
- Chesapeake High School, 4798 Mountain Rd. Pasadena, MD 21122
- Crofton Middle School, 2301 Davidsonville Rd. Gambrills, MD 21054
- Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Hall, 161 Ritchie Highway Severna Park, MD 21146
- Glen Burnie High School, 7550 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Glen Burnie, MD 21060
- Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane Annapolis, MD 21403
- South River High School, 201 Central Ave. East Edgewater, MD 21037
- Arundel High School, 1001 Annapolis Rd. Gambrills, MD 21054
- Meade High School, 1100 Clark Rd. Ft. Meade, MD 20755
- North County High School, 10 East 1st Ave. Glen Burnie, MD 21061
- Northeast High School, 1121 Duvall Highway Pasadena, MD 21122
- Old Mill High School, 600 Patriot Lane Millersville, MD 21108
- Severna Park High School, 60 Robinson Rd. Severna Park, MD 21146
- Southern High School, 4400 Solomons Island Rd. Harwood, MD 20776
- Van Bokkelen Elementary School, 1140 Reece Rd. Severn, MD 21144
- Arnold Elementary School, 95 E Joyce Lane Arnold, MD 21012
- Bates Middle School, 701 Chase Street Annapolis, MD 21401
- Brooklyn Park Middle School, 200 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
- Chesapeake Science Point Charter School, 7321 Pkwy Dr. S Hanover, MD 21076
- Corkran Middle School, 7600 Quarterfield Rd. Glen Burnie, MD 21061
- Crofton Elementary School, 1405 Duke of Kent Dr. Crofton, MD 21114
- Heritage Community Church, 8146 Quarterfield Rd. Severn, MD 21144
- Lindale Middle School, 415 Andover Rd. Linthicum, MD 21090
- Magothy River Middle School, 241 Peninsula Farm Rd. #1052 Arnold, MD 21012
- Marley Middle School, 10 Davis Court Glen Burnie, MD 21060
- Millersville Elementary School, 1601 Millersville Rd. Millersville, MD 21108
- Rolling Knolls Elementary School, 1985 Valley Rd. Annapolis, MD 21401
- Solley Elementary School, 7608 Solley Rd. Glen Burnie, MD 21060
- Southern Middle School, 5235 Solomons Island Rd. Lothian, MD 20711