Special event public safety permit bill passes Anne Arundel County Council with Democratic support

The Anne Arundel County Council passed a bill Monday requiring special event hosts to obtain permits meant to protect public safety at large events.

The bill, sponsored by council chair Pete Smith, a Severn Democrat, on behalf of County Executive Steuart Pittman was designed to prevent emergencies at large events such as traffic jams or health emergencies getting out of hand due to lack of a public safety presence. After the legislation garnered dozens of amendments and received push back from event sponsors, it passed along party lines, with the council’s Democratic majority voting in favor.

The four Democrats, Smith, Allison Pickard, of Glen Burnie, Julie Hummer, of Laurel and Lisa Rodvien, of Annapolis, agreed with public safety professionals who testified that a permitting process was necessary to better protect attendees’ safety at large events.

Despite considering 30 amendments to the bill, Council Republicans Nathan Volke, of Pasadena, Amanda Fiedler, of Arnold, and Shannon Leadbetter, of Crofton, said it was still too vague and left too much to be interpreted by future county administrations who weren’t around for the discussions on the intention of the bill.

Amendments to the legislation from past meetings aimed to make the bill more specific and less burdensome on event organizers. Changes included waiving certain fees, exempting some events from the legislation’s requirements including the Maryland Renaissance Festival and the Anne Arundel County Fair and creating a more detailed timeline by which hosts must apply for the permits and the county must grant or deny them.

While the bill may not be perfect, Smith and Hummer said they plan to pay careful attention to how it is implemented, which events get canceled and why over the next few years.

“If we have to course correct, we can do that,” Smith said. “If we start to see a trend that is targeting individuals, not bad actors, but it’s ... [creating] collateral damage, I want to revisit that.”

Hummer added that the county can always reexamine the bill if need be, but said it was important to set up a structure allowing the county to oversee event safety.

“If we find that this is too strict ... we can always revisit this,” Hummer said. “I think we have reached a good place with this.”

Leadbetter and Fiedler said flexibility to change the bill in the future wasn’t enough to make them feel comfortable enacting it now.

“The overwhelming majority of feedback from my constituency has not been in favor of this and I have to take that to heart,” Leadbetter said. “There’s a little bit too much ambiguity in it for me to feel comfortable 10, 15, 20 years from now.”

For Fiedler, the bill was still too vague and that fear outweighed the good she thought it could do.

“I don’t think any of us want to see an event go sideways,” Fiedler said. “But, the approach and where this bill is landing without further amendments is just too general for me and it could negatively impact some of the beloved community events.”

The new law will take effect next month.

Other business

Another bill designed to limit the use of plastic bags in the county will be heard again, and likely voted on, at the council’s next meeting May 15.

A resolution approving the county’s acquisition of a grain elevator in Lothian from Perdue AgriBusiness, a subsidiary of Perdue Farms, was approved by a vote of 6-0. Volke abstained after two amendments he proposed to clarify the intention of the purchase failed.

While farmers who testified raised concerns about buying the elevator and then not having anyone to run it, Buddy Hance, who currently serves as president of the Board of County Commissioners in Calvert County and formerly as state secretary of agriculture under former Gov. Martin O’Malley, said he has been working with someone interested in running the elevator.

“We have somebody with experience, the know-how, that can run the place tomorrow if we can get our stuff together,” Hance said.

With the support of the majority of council members, the county will now complete its $1.25 million purchase of the machine that will ultimately be reimbursed by the state.