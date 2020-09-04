Anne Arundel County adds three additional voting centers, county election staff predict 85% turnout

The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections approved three new voting locations Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 31.
The new voting sites are:
- Lindale Middle School, Linthicum Heights
- Van Bokkelen Elementary School, Severn
- Arnold Elementary School, Arnold
The elections board approved the sites at its meeting Thursday. The Laurel Park Race Track was also floated as a voting center, but it was voted down. Arnold Elementary School took its place, according to a news release.
County election staff are projecting an 85% turnout of registered voters or about 337,500 people. About 72% of county registered voters cast ballots in the 2016 election, according to state election data.
The new sites are like the previously announced voting centers. County voters can use any of the election day or early voting sites — there will be seven of them — to cast their ballots. Voters are not assigned to specific polling locations for this election.
Voters choosing to vote by mail may do so, though they need to file an application for a ballot. Voters who don’t want to mail the ballot can instead drop them off at one of 32 ballot drop boxes. There will be a box at each voting center and one additional at the Board of Elections office in Glen Burnie.
More information about voting can be found at www.aacounty.org/vote.
Residents can also text “VOTE” or “VOTA” to 77788 to be sent a link to register to vote online. The deadline to register to vote in Maryland is Oct. 13, but there are also options for same-day registration at the polls during early voting and election day with the correct identification and materials.
Residents who are already registered to vote and would like to request an absentee ballot can text “VBM” or “VPC” to be sent a link to the online request form.
Here are the 28 other voting centers in the county. Early voting sites are marked in italics.
- Annapolis High School
- Bates Middle School
- Broadneck High School
- Pip Moyer Recreation Center
- Rolling Knolls Elementary School
- Magothy River Middle School
- Brooklyn Park Middle School
- Crofton Middle School
- Crofton Elementary School
- South River High School
- Meade High School
- Arundel High School
- Board of Elections office - Ballot dropbox only
- Corkran Middle School
- Glen Burnie High School
- Marley Middle School
- North County High School
- Solley Elementary School
- Chesapeake Science Point Charter School
- Southern High School
- Southern Middle School
- Brock Bridge Elementary School
- Old Mill High School
- Millersville Elementary School
- Chesapeake High School
- Northeast High School
- Heritage Community Church
- Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Hall
- Severna Park High School