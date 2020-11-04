xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel school board early results show Tobin, Silkworth and Frank in the lead

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Nov 03, 2020 9:20 PM

Early results are in for the Anne Arundel County Board of Education election and it shows three candidates up by large margins with the closest race in District.

District 6 school board candidate Joanna Bache Tobin is leading opponent India Ochsby with 9% of the vote.

In District 2, Robert Silkworth is up 13.3% of the vote against Raleigh Turnage Jr.

In District 3, Corine Frank is leading Ken Baughman by 5.8% of the vote as of 9 p.m.
Three new members will be elected to Anne Arundel County’s Board of Education following election results tonight. Tuesday’s election will solidify the board’s new standing as a body elected by voters, rather than its current hybrid of governor-appointed and elected members.

The eight-person school board now reflects Anne Arundel County’s seven council districts, along with one student member elected by fellow students and appointed by the governor for a yearlong term. Tonight’s winners will serve six-year terms representing District 2, District 3 and District 6.

School board elections are nonpartisan, though Republicans and Democrats have thrown their support behind candidates Corine Frank and Joanna Bache Tobin, respectively.

Latest Politics

Who sits on the Board of Education is a passionate topic for many voters this year as the question of when, and how, students can return to physical classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic takes center stage.

Results from the 2020 Election »

Anne Arundel Board of Education

Anne Arundel Board of Education District 2
Candidate
votes
Raleigh Turnage, Jr. (Nonpartisan)
0
0%
Robert Silkworth (Nonpartisan)
0
0%
Precinct data not yet available
Anne Arundel Board of Education District 3
Candidate
votes
Corine Frank (Nonpartisan)
0
0%
Ken Baughman (Nonpartisan)
0
0%
Precinct data not yet available
Anne Arundel Board of Education District 6
Candidate
votes
Joanna Tobin (Nonpartisan)
0
0%
India Ochs (Nonpartisan)
0
0%
Precinct data not yet available

