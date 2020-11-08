In Annapolis, Trump supporters dispute election; Biden and Harris supporters marvel at milestone victory

Cory McGhee, 25, a musician and entrepreneur based in Annapolis, described the struggles of the pandemic. He ordered loads of merchandise from his GVO (Good Vibes Only) brand at the beginning of the summer, but a slow-up in the supply chain held up his purchase. Months later, he was left trying to unload a sizable stock of t-shirts and shorts with the temperature dropping by the day. Now he’s selling everything on sale and scrambling to get hoodies and winter gear in stock, a hit to his bottom line.