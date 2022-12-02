County Executive Pittman, Sheriff-elect Sesker, Anne Arundel County Council to be sworn in this week

Following his win in the general election earlier this month, County Executive Steuart Pittman will be inaugurated for his second four year term on Monday.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park. Pittman, a Democrat, will take the oath of office, administered by recently reelected Clerk of the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Scott Poyer and lay out his plans for his next four years as county executive. He defeated Republican County Council member, Jessica Haire, by more than 15,000 votes.

The event will be emceed by Drake Smith, a former student member of the Anne Arundel Board of Education, and feature speeches from faith leaders: the Rev. Gay Green-Carden of Asbury Jessup United Methodist Church, Rabbi Ari Goldstein of Temple Beth Shalom in Arnold, and Imam Humaam Qaasim.

Apex Arts Senior Vocal Ensemble will perform the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance and former Anne Arundel County Executive Robert Neall, who served from 1990 to 1994, will speak. Janice Hayes-Williams, a historian and caretaker of the Crownsville Hospital Patient Cemetery, will also give remarks.

The Crownsville site, which used to be a hospital for mentally ill Black Marylanders who were forced to farm the land as a form of treatment, according to historians, has been of much importance to Pittman throughout his time in office. One of his major achievements of the past four years was getting the land transferred from the state to the county.

He has proposed a project that will acknowledge the legacy of those who died at the hospital, and house nonprofits and bolster mental health resources that already exist on and around the land. However, the first step is cleaning the long abandoned buildings some of which contain toxic chemicals and will require extensive remediation.

As Pittman prepares to take office, he’ll do so with a slightly new team following the departure of five of his staff members.

He announced Wednesday he would be replacing outgoing Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power, with Office of Central Services Director Christine Anderson and Chief of Staff Kai Boggess-deBruin with Communications Director Jeff Amoros. Communications and Policy Specialist Jenny Proebstle will become deputy chief of staff. To fill Amoros’s role, Deputy Communications Director Renesha Alphonso will take over as communications director.

Additionally Director of Government Relations Pete Baron will take on expanded version of his current role with a new title, chief strategy officer. Community Engagement and Constituent Services Director James Kitchin will serve as the director of research and special initiatives, a newly created position. He will be replaced by the department’s assistant director Vincent Moulden.

Later Monday evening, the new Anne Arundel County Council will be sworn in by Poyer at the Arundel Center in Annapolis. Among them will be three new members. Democrat Pete Smith, will represent District 1 after doing so from 2012 to 2013 before being elected to a full term from 2014 to 2018. Former school board president Julie Hummer, a Democrat, will represent District 4. Republican Shannon Leadbetter, a business owner, will represent District 7, taking over for Haire.

Alongside them will be the four reelected members: Allison Pickard, a Democrat from District 2, Nathan Volke, a Republican from District 3, Amanda Fiedler, a Republican from District 5 and Lisa Rodvien a Democrat from District 6.

On Tuesday, Everett Sesker, a Democrat, will be sworn in as Anne Arundel County sheriff at 6 p.m. at the Circuit Court. He won election over incumbent Jim Fredericks.