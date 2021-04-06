Anne Arundel council approves changes to noise disturbance enforcement

Bill 20-21, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, was held until April 19. It changes county law to now require a developer to obtain approval when clearing smaller groups of trees as part of a forest — from 3 trees up to 4,999 square feet — if the forest includes a priority retention area as specified in the legislation. County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration asked the council to hold the bill for further review.