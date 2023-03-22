Anne Arundel County to purchase grain elevator in Lothian for $1.25 million

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Tuesday the county intends to buy a grain elevator in Lothian from Perdue Farms for $1.25 million.

Perdue, a poultry farming company headquartered in Salisbury, announced in January 2021 it planned to close the elevator, which functions to stockpile and retrieve harvested grain. Perdue’s decision was due to a significant reduction in both farmland and total harvested grain acres over the last twenty years, said Perdue CEO Randy Day.

Advertisement

Local farmers raised concerns to Pittman about the effect the closure would have on their business. A month after Perdue announced it would be closing the elevator by the end of March 2021, Pittman was able to convince the company to reverse course and keep the facility open for at least two more years to find a solution.

The facility serves more than 100 farmers and stores about 17% of the grain harvested in Southern Maryland, according to Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Director Shelby Watson-Hampton. It can store up to one million bushels of grain with a rough market value of about $8.5 million annually, she said.

Advertisement

“In a very short timeframe, we concluded that this facility could and should support local farms for many decades into the future,” Pittman said in a statement.

The county will conduct an environmental assessment of the facility and seek approval for the purchase from the County Council. The county has 90 days to secure the deal.

The state’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget includes funding to reimburse the county for the purchase, according to a county news release.

After meeting with residents of Anne Arundel and surrounding counties who would be effected by the closure, Annapolis state Sen. Sarah Elfreth helped secure a contract to transfer the facility to the public with the state’s financial help. In a statement, Elfreth described the elevator as “essential infrastructure for our Southern Maryland and Anne Arundel County farmers.”

Once the purchase is complete, the county plans to lease the facility to a professional elevator operator and work with the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission on options for more agriculture support services at the site such as a commercial compost facility and possibly an artisanal mill.

Maryland Policy & Politics Weekly Keep up to date with Maryland politics, elections and important decisions made by federal, state and local government officials. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Craig Sewell, an infrastructure project manager at the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, said a mill could open all kinds of doors for residents in and around the agriculture industry including farmers, elevator operators, millers, food service professionals, marketers and people in sales and delivery.

“The rise of small artisanal millers across the country are proving the effectiveness and the financial viability of this burgeoning industry,” Sewell said in a statement.

Agriculture in the area has been steadily declining for decades. According to the Census of Agriculture, in 1945 the county had more than 121,000 acres of land in farms. By 1954, that was down to 101,000, and by 1959 it fell to 81,000. In 1997, there were 34,679 acres in farming, and by 2017 that fell to 27,000 acres, a 20% decrease. Part of the reduction in South County farming activity is due to the decline of the tobacco industry, which was historically a significant crop in the area.

Advertisement

Watson-Hampton explained that, though the grain elevator in Lothian may only be one piece of equipment, it touches the careers of many local farmers.

“The Lothian Grain Elevator has been a vital and supportive part of the Southern Maryland agricultural economy for generations,” Watson-Hampton said. “While the elevator is comparatively small in size to some, its purchase and storage of wheat, corn and soybeans raised by local farms is indispensable to the success of local farming operations.”

If the grain elevator were to close, it would be detrimental to local farmers, Watson-Hampton said. Few would be able to store the grain themselves and those who couldn’t would need to travel more than an hour to the next closest grain storage facility on the Eastern Shore. The time and money it would cost for farmers to bring their grain out there would be significant, she added.

“We are looking forward to being involved in the new value-added agricultural innovation potential that the site has,” Watson-Hampton said in a statement. “It is a much-needed investment.”