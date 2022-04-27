Pittman gives budget highlights ahead of meeting with Anne Arundel County Council

Ahead of the public release of Anne Arundel County’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget later this week, County Executive Steuart Pittman says some highlights of the spending plan include holding the line on income and property tax rates and funding new positions in the public schools.

Pittman, Budget Officer Chris Trumbauer and others will present the budget to the County Council on Friday. The next step is a series of budget debates and public hearings in the coming weeks.

Council members Jessica Haire, an Edgewater Republican, and Amanda Fiedler, an Arnold Republican, said they wouldn’t comment on the released pieces of the budget. They are waiting to see the entire fiscal plan before they weigh in.

Pittman is introducing his fourth budget while he prepares for his reelection campaign. A crowded field of Republican candidates is seeking to unseat him, including Haire and former Del. Herb McMillan.

Pittman’s budget plan calls for homeowners to pay the same property tax rate as 2022 — 93.3 cents per $100. That’s below the property tax rate cap that’s now set at 96.3 cents per $100 — 3 cents higher than 2022 because of inflation.

Pittman said if he raised the rate to the cap, as has often been the case since the cap was enacted in 1993, it would have cost taxpayers $27 million, or $100 for the average homeowner with a house valued at about $400,000.

Pittman said the budget also lowers the county income tax from a flat rate of 2.81% on all income to a graduated tax starting at 2.7%. That new rate would apply to the first $50,000 of a resident’s income and rise to the old rate for income over $50,000. This was made possible by the Tax Relief for Working Families Act which allows for a graduated tax based on income. The legislation was passed by the General Assembly last year.

“So, if you’re a bus driver and you make less than $50,000 it’s all taxed at the lower rate. If you’re a billionaire, only you’re first $50,000 is taxed at the lower rate,” Pittman said.

He said this would give $50 back to a taxpayer making $50,000 or more compared to last year.

The fiscal plan includes a measure to eliminate the structural deficit — or projected future deficit — by shaving $20 million off various recurring expenses. The county also will be borrowing less this year, $160 million, compared to $170 million last year, a trend it will continue for the next six years, ultimately saving $60 million.

Part of the reason this year’s budget can reduce borrowing and plan for no structural deficit is because the county had an influx of federal COVID relief money. About $205 million of that surplus will be used to make upfront payments for capital projects rather than borrowing.

“So $205 million allowed us to continue to invest in ourselves, in our schools, our roads, our parks and public safety infrastructure,” Pittman said.

Some of the rest of that surplus will go into the rainy-day fund, which previously had a cap of 5% of the estimated general fund. That cap was raised to 6% by the County Council last year and Pittman will request that it be raised to 7% this year, which will result in savings of about $133 million.

On education, Pittman’s budget plan would fully fund the county school capital budget request for fiscal 2023, about $189 million.

In terms of the operating budget, the schools would get an increase of $158.5 million across all funding sources, said Trumbauer. The schools operating budget, which is $1.53 billion across all funding sources, will get $834.7 million of county funding if the budget passes, $50 million more in county funding than this year.

The increases would fund 424 new positions including 119 special education positions, 48 prekindergarten positions that will convert half-day programs to full-day, 20 English language development positions, 29 social-emotional learning positions, three bilingual facilitators and 142 classroom teachers.

“For the first time in county history, we’re fully funding everything they requested for the upcoming year. That, quite frankly, is extraordinary. I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Trumbauer, who has been involved in Anne Arundel County government for more than a decade.

Trumbauer credits three things for the county’s strong financial position going into the budget deliberations: conservative financial management, federal funding and higher than expected revenues, due to cautious predictions emerging from the economic recession brought on by the pandemic. Trumbauer said this was a statewide phenomenon.

Other jurisdictions predicted the pandemic would have a worse impact on the local economy than it did. The fact that the local economy did better than expected is due largely to federal funding related to the pandemic, he said.

“I feel really good about this budget overall,” Pittman said. “I feel especially good that this budget both gives a little bit of relief to taxpayers but, most importantly, sets us up for future economic downturns.”