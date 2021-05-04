Anne Arundel executive, police chief host town hall on body cameras

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Police Chief Awad Amal will discuss progress toward fielding body-worn cameras in an online town hall Tuesday night.
Pittman, talking about the meeting during a news media briefing Tuesday morning, said the meeting was generated in response to emails from more than 300 young people who asked the county to move forward on the program and discuss it openly with the public. He said that was the goal of the meeting.
“How we can improve transparency and trust between community and police,” he said.
Pittman introduced $1.8 million in funding for the program in June as part of a supplemental budget for this fiscal year. It was in response to calls from community leaders and advocates in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In a statement announcing the event, a spokesperson for Pittman said the program is on track for training and deployment to begin in July.
Annapolis already has a body camera program, and the county remains one of the largest jurisdictions in the state without one.
The meeting is set to begin a 6 p.m.. Register to ask questions at bit.ly/bodyworncameratownhall or submit questions in advance to pittmantownhall@aacounty.org.
For additional information on the program, visit aacounty.org/body-worn-cameras
