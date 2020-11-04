Early results show Anne Arundel residents supporting charter amendments; results for unopposed judges delayed

Anne Arundel County voters have weighed in on the seven proposed charter amendments, and early results seem promising for all of them. Results for the judicial race have yet to be released.
These results are preliminary and unofficial, as ballots are still being counted. The first round of results reflects mail-in ballots returned before Oct. 25, and all ballots cast during early voting. Election officials are expected to release updates every 15 minutes as the memory sticks from ballot-counting machines are returned to the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections headquarters in Glen Burnie, and as mail-in ballots received after Oct. 26 are counted.
Anne Arundel races to watch
Circuit Court Judge District 5 Anne Arundel County
The charter amendments take aim at aspects of the Anne Arundel County Charter that are holding county government back from functioning as efficiently as possible, officials have said. They address limits for contractual workers, probationary periods for law enforcement employees, and the Human Relations Commission.
The four judges, who ran together in the primary, are expected to sweep the field, given that there are no other candidates listed on the ballot and there are four open seats. The judges are Pamela Alban, Elizabeth Morris, Rob Thompson and Richard Trunnell. Voting results for this race were not available as of press time.
Results provided by the county Board of Elections will also be available on capitalgazette.com.
At the polls, Antwan Chambers and his 6-year-old daughter Raya turned up to the Brooklyn Park Middle School around 5:30 p.m., though Chambers had returned his ballot to a drop box last week.
Chambers loves talking politics and frequently plays election news on the family TV. Raya, a first-grader, had started to take interest in the process. When her dad was filling out his ballot at home, Raya started asking questions. Chambers said he would take her to the polls, but he might have forgotten if not for her continual reminders.
Chief Election Judge Wayne Goldberg stepped away from his post during a lull in voters to explain the process to Raya while she peeked out from behind her dad’s arms.
Wearing a pink zip-up hoodie and a Frozen face mask, Raya gave two thumbs up when asked what she thought of the experience. Goldberg brought her three stickers — the one that read “future voter” earned a spot on her outermost layer, the Maryland flag “I voted” sticker went on her grey t-shirt underneath, and the classic “I voted” sticker went straight into her little pocket.
Before Chambers dropped off his ballot, he spent time researching the judicial choices and ballot questions. He said voting at home gave him the opportunity to be more informed down the ballot than he may have been in the past. Though he didn’t remember how he voted on the questions or judges, he and Raya were both proud to say he cast his vote for president for Biden.
Ballot questions
Question A, which asks voters to approve expanded permission for the county auditor, was leading with 86% of the vote as of 9:15 p.m.
The measure would allow the auditor to access all records and files related to county business and conduct any financial or performance audit or review of any county office or department. This includes any agency that is funded in part or whole with government funding. This would allow the auditor to investigate any act or allegation of fraud, waste, or county resources abuse.
Questions B, which would grant the Anne Arundel County Council more authority over executive appointments, was leading with 73% of the vote as of 9:15 p.m.
This would change the appointment process for the county attorney, police chief and fire chief, requiring county council approval rather than the county executive getting to make these decisions alone. The amendment would require the council to approve an appointment and allow the council to prevent the county attorney’s removal with a five-member majority. It would also enable the council to block a county executive pick. Voting against this measure would allow the county executive to continue making these appointments without the council’s approval and continue to have the power to remove the county attorney without the council’s consent.
Question C, which would eliminate the 1,500 hour limit for county contractual workers, was leading with 63% of the vote at 9:15 p.m.
This amendment allows the county to contract workers even after reaching 1,500 hours of employment. Currently, the county has to replace and train new contractors after reaching the 1,500-hour limit. Supporters say allowing these contractual workers to be extended would eliminate extra training periods and some departments' turnover.
Anne Arundel Referenda
Anne Arundel Question A - County auditor access
Question D, which would give the council power to increase the minimum value of purchases and contracts requiring full competitive bidding, was leading with 66% of the vote at 9:15 p.m.
It would change the process for acquisitions between $25,000 and $100,000. Voting against this measure would continue to require a competitive bidding process for acquisitions in this price range.
Question E, which would change how probation works for police and fire department employees at the beginning of their careers, was leading with 80% of the vote at 8:45 p.m.
Question F, which would extend the period any acting department head could serve before having to be hired full time or be replaced, was leading with 59% of the vote at 8:45 p.m.
Effectively, the charter amendment would give the county executive more time to find someone for the job. It would double the period from 60 days to 120 days and allow the County Council to extend the term with two additional six month periods.
Question G, which would keep the county’s Human Relations Commission, was leading with 70% of the vote.
The commission, which is independent of the legislative and executive branches, can mediate, investigate and adjudicate matters of housing discrimination through the code. Approval from voters would require future administrations to maintain the group. Voting against this measure would allow Pittman or future administrations to disband the group via a bill with the county council.