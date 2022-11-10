Race between Jessica Haire, Steuart Pittman hangs in balance as mail-in ballot counting begins in Anne Arundel County

Election workers began counting thousands of Anne Arundel County ballots Thursday morning, the first of several days of canvassing that will extend into next week.

One hundred volunteers, split into 50 bipartisan teams, will count about 15,000 mail-in ballots each day, said David Garreis, county board of elections director. As of Wednesday evening, the board had received more than 49,000 mail-in ballots, according to state elections board totals, with more expected to come in. Mailed ballots still will be accepted so long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Advertisement

Of the mail-in ballots received so far, more than 29,000 were cast by Democrats, about 10,600 were cast by Republicans and about 9,300 were from third parties or unaffiliated voters.

Additional mail-in ballot canvassing days are scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday next week, as well as a canvass of nearly 6,000 provisional ballots next Wednesday. Monday has been reserved as an optional canvassing day.

Advertisement

As canvassing begins, most county races remain undecided.

In the closely watched contest for county executive between Republican County Council member Jessica Haire and incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman, Haire led Pittman after Election Day by almost 11,000 votes. Pittman told his cabinet Wednesday that he expects to prevail when mail-in ballots are counted over the coming days.

Julie Hummer, a former Anne Arundel County Board of Education member, declared victory Wednesday in her race for the District 4 County Council seat. Hummer was leading Republican opponent Cheryl Renshaw with 68% of early votes and Election Day ballots cast, according to election returns.

Despite multiple court rulings that allowed county election boards to begin counting mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day, Anne Arundel County’s Republican-led board voted not to. In an announcement last month the board said “it has the appropriate resources available to canvass all mail-in and provisional ballots within the 10-day window between Election Day and the Nov. 18 certification date and therefore early canvassing of mail-in ballots will not be required.”

All updated election returns for Anne Arundel and state races can be found at: capitalgazette.com/results.