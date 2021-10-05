Ward 4 Annapolis City Council primary recount set for this morning

A recount of ballots cast in last month’s Ward 4 City Council Democratic primary race will get underway this morning.
Final election results from the Sept. 21 primary showed challenger Toni Strong Pratt losing to four-term incumbent Sheila Finlayson by a five-vote margin — 228 votes to 223 votes. Finlayson had been trailing by about a dozen votes heading into the second canvass on Sept. 28 but made up the difference to seal the narrow win.
On Friday, Strong Pratt, who lost a similarly close primary to Finlayson in 2017, requested a recanvassing of the ballots.
A losing candidate may request a recount, per City Code, but unlike other jurisdictions, recounts are not mandatory.
Twenty-one states and the District of Columbia provide for automatic or mandatory recounts to be conducted if the margin between the top two candidates is within a specified range, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The estimated cost of the recount is about $1,110, according to Annapolis Elections Board Chair Eileen Leahy, who will oversee the process.
Strong Pratt will be responsible for paying that cost unless the result of the election is changed to a win in her favor or unless Strong Pratt has gained a number of votes over Finlayson equal to 2% or more of the total votes cast in the unit being recounted.