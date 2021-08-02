Anne Arundel judge expected to rule this week in Annapolis vote-by-mail lawsuit

If Annapolis does not follow its City Code, voters could lose trust in the electoral process, McMillan said during a lengthy cross-examination, in which he called the voting system approved by the Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections in May unjust and illegal. An unelected and majority-Democratic board should not be able to change the rules before an election; that should be up to the City Council said McMillan, a former city alderman and delegate representing Annapolis.