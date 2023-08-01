‘A higher level of service’: Annapolis Immigration Justice Network names new executive director

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After years working in corporate law, Suzanne Martin decided in 2015 it was time for a career change.

Around that time, a heated debate over immigration policy was raging across the country, inflamed by former President Donald Trump, then a fringe candidate for the Republican nomination, calling Mexican immigrants rapists, drug dealers and criminals. The issue reached a nadir in January 2017 with the newly elected Trump banning travel to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Martin started examining resources for immigrants in Anne Arundel County.

“The more I read about it and the more I researched and the more I started talking to people in our community, the more I realized I couldn’t sit back and do nothing,” Martin, an Annapolis resident, said.

She saw a flier for a meeting at a church for immigrants in need. There she met and worked with a family seeking assistance after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, had arrested a member of the family. Word spread about Martin’s work and people continued to approach her about assisting with their immigration battles. Martin’s activism soon turned into a nonprofit organization: Annapolis Immigration Justice Network.

In July, seven years after its founding, the organization named its first successor to Martin after she decided to step down to spend more time with family and plan her next endeavor. Jessa Coulter will serve as the organization’s next executive director, taking up the mantle of leading the effort to help connect county immigrants with legal services, funding and transportation to and from court.

Martin wasn’t looking for a cause or setting out to create a nonprofit, she said, but once she zeroed in on the need she thought she could fill, she became determined to serve as many local immigrants as possible.

“It just happened,” she said. “It’s grown into something so big that I’m so happy that Jessa is now the executive director. She’s really going to give a higher level of service to our clients.”

In an interview, Coulter said she was thrilled by the opportunity to lead the nonprofit.

“I feel like it really combines a lot of the experiences I have had,” she said.

While Martin’s leadership grew from a desire to help, she had not done much work with immigrant communities in the past or known much about nonprofit work. She also didn’t speak Spanish. When choosing the organization’s next leader, the board sought someone who had those experiences and abilities, said board president Eddie Adkins.

When Coulter’s application crossed the board’s desk it immediately stood out. She had spent a decade working in the nonprofit space, six of those years living in Honduras and Guatemala with organizations focused on education. Most recently she worked at Luminus Network for New Americans, a Howard County nonprofit offering legal and social services to local immigrants.

The last piece of information the board was seeking was Coulter’s Spanish speaking ability level. Adkins distinctly remembers when it came up in her interview.

“One of the board members says to Jessa, ‘Your resume says you are proficient in Spanish. How would you describe your level of proficiency.’ So she answers him in Spanish. It’s like one or two sentences and he says, ‘Oh no. That really won’t be necessary. That’s really all I needed to know,’” Adkins recalled, noting he himself does not speak any Spanish.

“I look at Jessa and I say, ‘What did you just say to him? I couldn’t quite understand why he responded that way. She said, ‘I just said to him, well if you like we can have the rest of the interview in Spanish,’” he said.

With that level of confidence, they knew Coulter had the capability to communicate complex legal topics with immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries, even ones that don’t speak English. Though the organization does work with immigrants from other nations, Adkins noted their clientele is primarily Spanish speaking. The 2020 U.S. Census found Anne Arundel County had a Hispanic or Latino population of about 97,000 people, or 9.4%.

“She’s really bringing a level of background that I didn’t have,” Martin said. “At the very beginning I didn’t even know how to write a grant. I didn’t even know what a grant was.”

Spending time in Central America has helped Coulter understand what leads to people needing to flee their homes and seek safety in the United States, she said.

“Seeking asylum is a human right and what we see so many times is people coming to the U.S. to escape gang violence or forced gang recruitment, natural disasters. There are many, many reasons why someone may be leaving and coming to the U.S., reunification with a caretaker,” Coulter said.

Since 2017, the organization has hosted 350 consultations with attorneys and 97% of the cases its assisted in have sided with the clients staying in the United States, according to the nonprofit’s website.

As Martin got involved in immigration work she realized many immigrants were losing their cases simply because of lack of information or access.

“These were people that had fled here seeking safety but they were losing the right to due process by not knowing or understanding or being able to pay for a lawyer,” Martin said.

While Coulter is still learning about how the nonprofit works before she pitches improvements, Adkins said he imagines the organization may expand its reach either within or outside the county or increase the types of services it offers. Ultimately Coulter will lead the way forward, he said.

“AIJN really shows the best of the community,” Coulter said. “It really, to me, has shown what can happen when neighbors come together to support each other.”

Martin encourages people who find a calling to address an injustice to pursue a solution, even if they don’t feel they have the proper expertise.

“Finding experts in that issue and educating yourself on the issue is the best beginning and especially meeting those that are affected by the issue to learn how you can help,” Martin said. “If you feel passion about an issue, don’t let anybody tell you you couldn’t or shouldn’t help because you can.”