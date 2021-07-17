Republican leaves Annapolis elections board position; City Council questions new voting system

The Republican member of the Annapolis elections board has left his position because he no longer lives in the city.
The city is currently considering candidates to replace Cliff Myers, who served on the board for seven years, as soon as possible. Mayor Gavin Buckley has asked that a nominee be put forward to the City Council for approval at the final meeting before the August recess on July 26, city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson said.
City Code requires the member to be a city resident and voter. Since Myers was a Republican, he will be replaced by someone from the same party. The person would finish out Myers’ term, which ends in March 2022. Board members are not compensated and are reappointed every four years.
“The last seven years have been really, really good,” Myers said in an interview Friday. He thanked his fellow board members and city officials who help plan and carry out the elections every four years.
Board Chair Eileen Leahy praised Myers’ efforts in ensuring voter integrity for nearly two terms and preparing the city for the 2021 elections.
“We’re looking forward to a new member joining us and we will certainly welcome them and bring them up to speed quickly,” Leahy said at a City Council work session Thursday.
At that work session, Leahy and Joe Torre, director of the Anne Arundel County Elections Board, which is helping run the city’s elections, fielded numerous questions about potential voter fraud, signature verification and other issues.
The board is preparing to implement a new vote-by-mail process for the city’s Sept. 21 primary election and Nov. 2 general election.
Under the plan, ballots will be mailed to every registered voter. The Democratic members of the board, Leahy and board member Briayna Cuffie, approved the new system in May. Myers was not present at the meeting when the plan was approved but would have voted no on the proposal, he said later.
In December, the board unanimously approved a plan to send ballot applications to voters, similar to the system used in the 2020 presidential election. That plan remained in place until March when, after discussion with Torre and the county board, it became clear that the time between the city primary and general elections — about 42 days — was insufficient for a ballot application system, Leahy said.
Discussions about a vote-by-mail system began well before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the county in March 2020, Leahy said, but the virus ended up being another factor in the decision to mail ballots.
Ballots are expected to be mailed out on or about Aug. 30 for the primary election and Oct. 8 for the general election, she said.
Each ward will have one polling place and a ballot drop box that will be open 24 hours a day under constant video surveillance.
Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, asked if election officials could guarantee someone wouldn’t fill out a dead person’s ballot, or other types of fraud, a question other city Republicans have raised.
“There is no guarantee” of 100% correct ballots, Torre said, but there are systems in place to ensure that fraud doesn’t occur.
For example, if a person votes by mail and attempts to vote in person, the election board’s electronic system will catch it and only count one ballot, he said.
Anyone who attempts to vote twice will be referred to a state prosecutor, he said.
Mailed ballots are logged into the election board’s system as they come in. Ballots dropped off at drop boxes are picked up twice daily by a bipartisan group of county election workers.
On canvass day — the Wednesday after election day when all mailed, absentee and provisional ballots are counted — the election workers will flag any duplicate ballot.
The board also receives voter registration information from 34 other states, including bi-monthly death notifications from the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, which helps keep the county’s voter rolls updated. However, some states, like Florida, do not participate in the system.
“The worst thing that Joe Torre can do is send out ballots to people that aren’t supposed to have them,” he said. “But it happens because we don’t know that they moved. We don’t know they passed away. Even though we have these tools in our toolbox that we use there’s still some that slip by.”
At the end of the day, he said, incorrect ballots amount to a handful at most.
Leahy urged residents to check that their voter information is up to date and proactively inform the city if a family member has died.
Election workers will also try to remedy mistakes like a ballot envelope without a signed pledge by contacting voters to come to the board’s office to fix the issue, Torre said.
Council members asked about signature verification, which some states have implemented. The county does not currently have that capability but is expected to meet with several companies that offer the service later this month, Torre said.
Others asked about ballot harvesting, the act of one person delivering multiple ballots to a dropbox.
There is currently nothing to prevent someone from doing that, Leahy said. Torre added that if someone collected another person’s ballot and attempted to manipulate it, the tampered envelope would be flagged by workers.
Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, asked why the city doesn’t offer election day voter registration as the state does.
The city lacks the technology, Leahy said.
She suggested if the city moved its elections to presidential years, the state elections board would be able to provide the needed equipment.