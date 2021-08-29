Annapolis vote-by-mail election is about to begin. How did we get here?

Voters will have about three weeks before the Sept. 21 primary election to fill out the ballot and return it to one of eight dropboxes dotted throughout the city; or, if they’re comfortable, show up to their ward’s voting precinct and cast their vote in person. Then sometime in October, around 26,000 ballots will be mailed to all registered voters regardless of party ahead of the Nov. 2 general election. Again, in-person voting will be an option.