Annapolis task force launches survey seeking election feedback

Annapolis elections held a year early? Or a year late? Residents from all political affiliations casting ballots in primaries? Voters as young as 16 heading to the polls?

These and other questions about the municipal election system are part of a new questionnaire launched this week by the city’s Task Force to Study the City Municipal Elections Laws, an all-volunteer body appointed in February by Mayor Gavin Buckley. It is seeking feedback on aspects of the election system such as voters’ preferred voting method, how city primaries are conducted and when elections should take place, among other subjects.

Registered Annapolis voters are invited to complete the survey at the following link: survey123.arcgis.com/share/e7878bf5ea82482eaa92f5af0dd452b3.

The 10-question survey will be open until Aug. 11. Respondents will remain anonymous however they may enter a raffle for a $25 certificate by providing their email.

The six-member task force features former Ward 7 alderman Ian Pfeiffer, who serves as chair, and former Ward 2 council candidate Scott Gibson, as secretary. Other members include John Gudger, Andrew Miller and Faye Gaskin. Eileen Leahy, former chair of the city elections board, is an ex officio member.

The task force will use the feedback from the questionnaire to prepare a report to the City Council with recommendations on reforms to city election laws.

Preferred voting method

The survey asks about a person’s preferred voting method, such as in-person voting, automatic or requested mail-in ballots or a combination.

In May 2021, the city’s Board of Supervisors of Elections approved for the first time an automatic mail-in ballot system in addition to in-person voting. Under the plan, voters return their completed ballot by mail or leave it in a drop box at each of the eight ward’s polling places.

The plan faced legal challenges from two Republican candidates who argued it was unconstitutional. However, a Maryland appeals court allowed the proposal to move forward just days before printed ballots were set to be mailed out.

The new voting system helped boost turnout by about 20% in the September primary. In the December general election, about 40% of the city’s 25,000 eligible voters turned out, the highest mark since 1997. Nearly 7,900 people voted with a mailed ballot compared to 2,000 people who voted in person on Election Day.

Open or closed primaries

Voters will also consider how city primary elections should be conducted. They’re given options of continuing to hold closed primaries, which only allow voters from the two major parties to cast ballots for candidates who share their party. Another choice would allow all voters to cast ballots for Democratic or Republican primary candidates. A third, and still broader option would let voters, regardless of their party affiliation, vote in a primary where all candidates are listed on one ballot, also known as nonpartisan elections.

Ballots from third-party voters are not currently counted in city primaries. Annapolis is one of just three Maryland cities, including Frederick and Baltimore, that still have partisan election systems.

Since at least the mid-1990s, city commissions tasked with reviewing the municipal charter have recommended switching away from the closed primary system.

Gibson, a Republican, who lost to Democrat Karma O’Neill in a race to fill the Ward 2 seat left by the retiring Fred Paone, has called for the city to abolish primaries altogether, allowing members of third parties, such as Libertarians, the Green Party and others, to appear on the ballot alongside Democratic and Republican candidates.

Nearly a third of city residents cannot vote in primaries because of their political affiliation, Gibson said.

Election timing

Voters will also be able to weigh in on when city elections are held.

Currently, elections for mayor and council seats are held in off years — that is in years when there are no other federal, state or county elections. In this system, the next city elections would be held in 2025.

The questionnaire asks voters if they would prefer pushing back elections by one year to 2024 and thus cutting short by one year the current terms of the mayor and council or extending those terms by an additional year to align with the next state and county elections in 2026.

Same-day voter registration, voting age, noncitizen voters

Other questions on the survey are yes or no queries about where voters stand on allowing same-day voter registration on Election Day; lowering the city voting age to 16; allowing noncitizens to vote; and imposing term limits on City Council members.

Unlike the state, which offers same-day voter registration, the city sets registration deadlines about a month before Election Day. The voting age in the city is currently 18. The city does not currently have term limits for council members.