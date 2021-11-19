Annapolis elections board investigating three voters each casting ballots twice in 2021 general election

The Annapolis board of elections is investigating three instances of voters in Ward 8 each casting two ballots in the 2021 general election.
The Board of Supervisors of Elections, which administers the city’s elections, was notified by county elections officials during a final canvass of ballots on Nov. 9, said the board’s director Eileen Leahy.
According to Leahy, three voters returned ballots either by dropbox or by mail, part of a new election system implemented this year. The ballots were received on Oct. 19. The voters then visited the Ward 8 polling place on Election Day. Electronic poll books showed that ballots had not been received and they were allowed to cast ballots in person.
It is unclear what party the voters belonged to, who they voted for or if the ballots were even filled out. More than 9,900 ballots were cast in the general election. Two of those ballots were blank, election records show.
Why the poll books did not show that the mailed ballots had been received is unclear, Leahy said. The matter has been referred to the Maryland Board of Elections for investigation.
Leahy made a formal written request to the state board of elections on Friday asking how the voters were allowed to cast ballots twice and how this may be prevented in future elections.
“At this time we have not received evidence of intent to vote twice,” Leahy said. “We don’t know why it happened or how it happened.”
The state elections board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, which is overseen by the state board, helped administer the 2021 municipal elections, including providing voting machines and workers to canvass ballots. The county board director David Garreis did not immediately respond for comment.
The ballots, along with all other ballots returned by mail or at drop boxes before Oct. 28, were counted at a canvass on Nov. 3.
When the duplicate ballots were flagged by elections workers at the second canvass on Nov. 9, the three-member board, including Leahy, a Democrat, fellow Democrat Briayna Cuffie, and Republican Rebecca Brenia, documented the occurrence. At the time, there was no evidence that any of the voters had intentionally voted twice, Leahy said.
Attempting to vote twice is illegal in Maryland. Any cases in which there is evidence of intent would be referred to the Maryland Office of the State’s Attorney, Leahy said.
Mayor Gavin Buckley, a Democrat, defeated his Republican challenger Steven Strawn by more than 4,550 votes.
In Ward 8, Ross Arnett, a Democrat, prevailed against Rock Toews, a Republican, by 280 votes.
