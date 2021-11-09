Annapolis to hold final general election ballot canvass this morning

In a final canvass this morning, election workers will count at least 3,700 ballots cast in last week’s Annapolis general election.
The ballots are a combination of provisional ballots cast on Election Day or those received after Oct. 28 by mail or returned to drop boxes.
Ahead of today’s canvass, all nine Democratic candidates lead their Republican opponents.
Mayor Gavin Buckley leads Steven Strawn by about 2,500 votes, 4,206 to 1,713.
Ward 2 Democrat Karma O’Neill leads Republican opponent Scott Gibson, 571 votes to 488.
Ward 5 Democrat Brooks Schandelmeier leads Republican opponent Monica Manthey, 472 votes to 250.
Ward 6 Democrat DaJuan Gay leads Republican opponent George Gallagher, 216 votes to 97.
Ward 8 Democrat Ross Arnett leads Republican opponent Rock Toews, 681 votes to 526.
In Ward 4, Sheila Finlayson, a Democrat, tallied 311 votes to 125 votes cast for a write-in candidate.
Toni Strong Pratt, a Democrat, launched a write-in campaign following a five-vote defeat to Finlayson in the primary.
Three unopposed Democrats appear well on their way to winning another term.
In Ward 1, Elly Tierney received 165 votes to 39 write-ins.
In Ward 3, Rhonda Pindell-Charles received 119 votes to 10 write-ins.
In Ward 7, Rob Savidge received 106 to 21 write-ins.