Sixteen percent of mail-in ballots have been returned leading up to Annapolis Election Day

Ward 1 has returned the highest number of mail-in ballots so far with 857. That’s 21.76% of the 3,938 ballots that were issued in that ward. Residents in that area favored mailing their ballots back slightly over submitting them to a dropbox with 449 mailing them and 406 depositing them in a dropbox. The Ward 1 dropbox is located at the City Council Chambers at 160 Duke of Gloucester St. Two returned their ballots in person.