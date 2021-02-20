Abandoned refrigerators and ‘drug-loitering’ zones: Annapolis officials seek to perfect complicated City Code

It’s Annapolis city law that you can’t leave an old refrigerator outside without first removing the door, hinges or snap-lock if it has one.
A likely response to “refrigerator deaths” among children trapped in the old units, it’s not exactly clear why the rule was introduced in the because online city records don’t go back to the 1990s when it was enacted.
The rule is unusual and rarely enforced — about three times in the last 10 years — but so are other strange and sometimes unconstitutional laws that remain on the city’s books. And they often stay there until someone says something.
Next month, the city will repeal one such law, an ordinance passed in the 1980s that allowed the city to create a “drug-loitering free zone.” The law, which allows police to order people to leave, detain them or even charge them with a misdemeanor if they were suspected of drug-related activity in a certain area, was declared unconstitutional after the NAACP sued the city in 2001.
The rule resurfaced in November when a resident requested such a zone be established in the city’s historically Black Clay Street neighborhood.
How the city kept an unconstitutional law on the books for 20 years depends on who you ask and reaches an underlying issue with the Annapolis City Code: It’s complicated.
Laws like this are part of the fabric of any municipal code, a convoluted, endlessly changing and at times over-prescriptive document that both elected leaders — the City Council and the mayor — and the officials they appoint, like the city manager, city attorney and others, debate, disagree over and continually seek to perfect.
Councilmembers propose legislation they think will improve a process or keep residents safe or make life in the city better. The City Law Office vets the legality of the bill. Relevant boards, commissions and city department officials offer their analysis. What will it cost? Will it do what it claims? The public weighs in. Council debate ensues. Relevant amendments are made, and the bill passes, or it doesn’t.
The efforts of all involved create what Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, calls “good tension,” a localized version of checks and balances between different city entities, much like between the branches of the federal government that ensures transparency and accountability.
“There is always tension. Those are not bad things; those are checks and balances,” said Arnett, who worked for more than three decades in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “It’s been there for every mayor I’ve served under.”
Much of Arnett’s legislative agenda since he was elected to the council in 2007 has to do with the budget or land-use, such as creating a task force to examine the maritime districts that make up much of his ward. They are generally are meant to improve the process of governing. He’s recently introduced a bill to make departmental rule-making more transparent.
“My overriding goal is good governance. I do all of these things with a mind of how do we make the governance of the city better in terms of ease understanding, ease of application, eliminating things that are onerous to various constituencies,” he said.
On the other side of that game of tug and war are city department heads and the City Law Office.
City Attorney Mike Lyles. Lyles’ goal is to ensure new legislative proposals, from leash laws to changes in policing, are both legal and conform to the existing City Code.
On average, the law office receives about 10 to 15 ordinance requests per week from council members. The vetting process usually takes about 30 to 45 days per bill. Each new piece of legislation is an opportunity to fix outstanding issues, but when bill proposals pile up, it can be difficult for the city attorneys to handle. Things get missed.
Often, laws are written with good intentions, but sometimes, little-used laws that should have been eliminated years ago fall through the cracks.
After a resident requested the drug-free zone on Clay Street, Lyles’ office drafted a resolution to create it. But when another resident sent an email notifying him of the 2001 court ruling, the resolution was pulled from the November meeting’s agenda. A bill repealing the related code section is expected to get final approval by the council at their March 8 meeting.
“Normally, I am looking at the code, trusting that it wouldn’t be in the code if it was unconstitutional,” Lyles said.
Opinions vary on the current status of the City Code. City Manager David Jarrell described the code as being at times “overly prescriptive.” It’s so specific in some instances that it hamstrings department officials trying to follow it, he said.
Jarrell’s predecessor Theresa Sutherland has a more hardline stance on the document she wrangled with during her nearly two years as City Manager from 2018 to 2020.
“In my opinion, the entire City Code should be rewritten,” Sutherland said. “You could do it title by title. I think it should be done. It’s a horrible code.”
That would, of course, take a great deal of work and time with significant City Council buy-in but the city is not opposed to reviewing certain code sections to find improvements, Jarrell said.
Sutherland’s ire at the code’s perceived inadequacies stem in part from her frustrations with what the document once lacked, namely procurement rules — a set of guidelines for how the city buys anything, from new police vehicles to properties to pencils. The lack of guidelines was felt five years ago when, in the city’s attempt to sell its old recreation center on St. Mary’s Street, the process was drawn out for months because of a lack of purchasing guidelines. Procurement laws were eventually established in 2019.
Arnett has had a more positive experience, though he admitted that issues with code sections remain, specifically the city’s adequate public facilities requirements lengthening an already years-long fight over the partial redevelopment of Eastport Shopping Center.
“As I have grown to know it, I have gained an admiration for it. That does not mean it’s perfect,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of legislation to change the code, and that’s because it isn’t perfect. Nothing is perfect, and nothing is static.”