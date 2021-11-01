Annapolis Republican mayoral candidate throws allegations over returned check at incumbent, who says he’s grasping at straws

Steven Strawn, the former Annapolis Republican Central Committee chair who is running for mayor in Tuesday’s general election, took to social media over the weekend, posting an email sent to him by David Kelsey, a longtime city election judge. In the email, Kelsey, whose name was redacted, wrote that he received a check for $310 for serving as an election judge in the city’s Sept. 21 primary; but the check was returned a few days after he deposited it, resulting in additional fines and fees charged to Kelsey.