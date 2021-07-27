Annapolis Republican committee chair running for mayor; dozens more file candidacy

“I was elected four years ago on the promise that I would always be accessible and responsive to the residents of downtown Annapolis, that I would balance the needs of our business owners and our residents, and that I would focus on the issues that will determine our future,” Tierney said in an announcement. “I’m proud to say that in partnership with our Mayor and my colleagues on the city council, we’ve made great strides on those issues – but the job is never done.”