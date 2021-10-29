Annapolis Ward 5 candidate sees increase in donations after Jan. 6 rally allegations

In the days after her opponent condemned her for attending a rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 that resulted in a riot at the U.S. Capitol, a Ward 5 candidate received a wave of donations, campaign fund reports show.
Earlier this month, the Ward 5 Democratic incumbent Brooks Schandelmeier condemned his opponent Monica Manthey, a Hunt Meadow Republican, for attending a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump, who for months had repeated unfounded claims of election fraud. Manthey has defended her attendance as an exercise of her First Amendment rights and denied taking part in a riot at the Capitol building that followed Trump’s speech.
Shortly after the public kerfuffle, donations to Manthey’s campaign began pouring in.
In the week following Schandelmeier’s announcement on Oct. 17, Manthey received $2,750 from 17 donors, more than doubling the contributions she received in the previous five weeks, according to the most recent campaign fund reports filed to the City Clerk’s Office on Tuesday.
By comparison, Manthey had received about $2,735 from 25 individual donations between Sept. 13 and Oct. 17, according to her campaign reports.
Manthey said she did not expect the surge in financial support, which came from supporters in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, and even a few from her native Washington state. She has used the infusion of cash to buy signs, literature and other expenses in the final push toward Election Day on Nov. 2.
“I didn’t expect that,” she said, adding that she felt like Schandelmeier publicizing her attendance may have backfired.
Schandelmeier, meanwhile, has continued to rake in contributions; $4,700 in the last three weeks.
Across the four campaign fund reports submitted so far, the alderman has raised more than $41,000, the most out of all council candidates. With less than a week to go until Election Day, Schandelmeier still had about $25,400 on hand, his reports show.
In Schandelmeier’s most recent report, he returned $1,000 to AV Maritime LLC, the company behind the redevelopment of South Annapolis Yacht Centre. Schandelemeier said he returned the money to avoid any insinuation that he was receiving financial support from the business in exchange for sponsoring an amendment to a maritime zoning reform bill that could have benefited the developers.
The bill passed the council on Monday; Schandelmeier’s amendment, which would have allowed larger restaurants to be built in maritime zones, was withdrawn.
Other campaign reports
In the six-week sprint between the city primary and general elections, candidates in contested elections have continued their fundraising push, while one has not received any donations at all.
Mayor Gavin Buckley’s most recent campaign fund report shows he’s raised over $36,400 since mid-September. He’s now raised $162,305 in his attempt to win a second four-year term. He has about $53,600 on hand as of this week.
Buckley’s coffers have been bolstered by donations from four restaurant owners who recently received approval from the City Council to keep their outdoor dining around Market Space beyond Nov. 1 when most of the city’s recovery zones will be shut down.
Iron Rooster, McGarvey’s, Federal House and Middleton Tavern contributed a combined $3,500 to Buckley’s campaign on Oct. 22, three days before the council unanimously approved the lease agreements worth $156,000, which runs until June 30, 2022, and can be renewed annually until the start of the City Dock redevelopment project.
The fifth business, Market House, co-owned by Jody Danek, a business partner of Buckley’s, did not donate to the mayor’s campaign.
The Republican mayoral candidate Steven Strawn has continued a steady fundraising effort. Since the primary, Strawn has raised $8,325, spending heavily on literature and signs that can be seen along roadways throughout Annapolis.
Overall, Strawn has raised just under $13,000 since he filed to run in July.
Alderman Fred Paone, the council’s lone Republican who is not seeking reelection after 14 years representing Ward 2, has used some of his remaining campaign funds to bolster those of his fellow Republicans.
Since mid-September, Paone’s campaign has contributed $750 to both Strawn and Manthey, and $500 apiece to Ward 6 candidate George Gallagher and Ward 8 candidate Rock Toews.
In a gesture of bipartisanship, Paone also gave $100 to his long-time Democratic colleague Ross Arnett, who is running against Toews in Ward 8.
Paone has also previously donated $1,000 to Scott Gibson, the Republican hoping to replace him in Ward 2.
Gibson, who has raised more than $35,000, the most money among his party, is one of a few candidates who have used their own money to help fund their campaigns.
Gibson has provided about $8,800 in in-kind contributions to his campaign, campaign reports show. Manthey has loaned her campaign $1,000. Toews has loaned his campaign $500.
Democratic Ward 2 candidate Karma O’Neill about $2,000 over the last six weeks.
Toews has raised $6,000 over the last six weeks. Arnett has raised about $1,800 in the same period.
In Ward 6, DaJuan Gay has yet to report a single donation across four campaign reports. He had about $3,000 leftover from his 2019 special election campaign, which he’s used for printing literature and other campaign materials.
Not asking for donations has been intentional, Gay said, especially as many of his constituents continue to deal with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. He has opted to campaign door-to-door to ask for votes.
Gay’s Republican opponent, George Gallagher has raised just over $4,600.
Ward 4′s Democratic incumbent Sheila Finlayson, who defeated Toni Strong Pratt in the Sept. 21 primary, has raised about $2,100 across the last two campaign reports.
Strong Pratt has launched a write-in campaign after the five-vote defeat. She’s raised about $2,200 since mid-September.
All of the candidates’ campaign reports can be found at: www.annapolis.gov/1709/2021-Campaign-Fund-Reports.
Latest Politics
The fifth and final round of campaign reports will be due Dec. 1.