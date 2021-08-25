Annapolis campaign finance reports show Ward 5 Democrat raised nearly $35,000; Republicans lag behind

A Democratic alderman has raised nearly $35,000 in donations, the most among all City Council candidates, while all but one Republican candidate have lagged behind in fundraising, according to campaign finance reports released Tuesday.
Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, has raked in $34,665 in donations between June 29, 2020, and Aug. 22, 2021, the report shows. The next most successful fundraiser among council candidates is Scott T. Gibson, a Republican from Ward 2, who has pulled in about $21,000 since he announced his candidacy in April.
The third-largest war chest is held by Democratic Ward 3 candidate Keanuú Smith-Brown who has raised $17,579.48 in his campaign to unseat incumbent Rhonda Pindell-Charles.
Tuesday’s report filings are the first of the 2021 election. Candidates will be required to submit new reports every three weeks until the Nov. 2 general election. A fifth and final report is due from all candidates on Dec. 1.
Schandelmeier, who is seeking to retain the council seat he was appointed to in September 2020, has extensive experience in Maryland Democratic circles, including serving as president of the District 30 Democratic Club. Those connections show up in his campaign report. Among his donors are at least seven Maryland delegates and state senators; two Anne Arundel County councilmembers; County Executive Steuart Pittman; former Annapolis Mayor Josh Cohen, and at least two other former city aldermen.
Schandelmeier attributed his fundraising success to sticking with a dedicated weekly schedule.
“My strategy is I sit in a room for four hours a week and I call people,” he said. “I call my personal connections from people I’ve worked with over the years. I call local business persons and active community members. Mostly, I am dedicated to it.”
So far, he’s spent about $9,700, about a third of which has gone to consulting fees from the Baltimore-based public affairs firm, Tidemore. Schandelmeier has also used his deep financial reserves to help other campaigns.
Gibson credited the generosity of close personal friends and associates from work and volunteer events who have been eager to help him take the seat being vacated by retiring Alderman Fred Paone.
“I’m delighted. I feel like we have enough to be viable and I’m looking forward to a strong race,” he said.
Gibson’s report shows he raised $30,850, but earlier this summer, he returned a combined $10,000 to three donors who contributed more than $1,000, the maximum a council candidate can receive from one donor during a single cycle. Donations to mayor candidates are capped at $2,500.
In June, Gibson notified The Capital that he had submitted a memo to the Annapolis Board of Supervisors of Elections, which oversees the city’s elections, acknowledging his campaign had returned the excess donations and planned to set a contribution limit for online payments that matched City Code to prevent future errors.
Among those who over-donated was the campaign for current Ward 2 Alderman Fred Paone, who announced this spring he would not seek reelection. Gibson’s campaign returned all but $1,000 of the $5,000 Paone contributed, records show.
“I believe in two things: transparency and when you see a problem — you own it and fix it,” Gibson wrote in a message at the time.
Paone, who still has about $15,700 on hand, said he is considering donations to other candidates in the future but hasn’t made any final decisions just yet.
Other Republican candidates, meanwhile, have lagged behind Gibson in fundraising.
Steven Strawn, the Republican mayoral candidate, has garnered $450 from two donations since he filed to run in late July. Strawn, the former chair of the city’s Republican party, has conceded he’s playing catch up in seeking donations for his nascent campaign. His lone expense is $374 for yard signs.
Strawn’s general election opponent, incumbent Mayor Gavin Buckley, has raised $122,658.40 since June 2020 to add to the $20,056.49 left over from Buckley’s 2017 campaign. He’s already spent roughly $70,000, mostly on advertising, signs, salaries and campaign merchandise.
Rock Toews in Ward 8 and Monica Manthey in Ward 5 have received total donations of $150 and $774, respectively.
Toews has loaned $500 of his own money to his campaign. Manthey has forked out $1,000 of her own money to bolster her campaign for when she faces Schandelmeier in the general election.
The three Democratic candidates who will face primary challengers have also made fundraising pushes.
Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, D-Ward 3, has raised $5,379.07 on top of the $8,219.78 already in the bank. She has about $5,500 on hand.
Her challenger, Smith-Brown has about $3,600 remaining after spending most of his money on advertising, event costs and other expenses.
Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, has raised $4,135 on top of the $5,167.77 she had leftover from prior campaigns. About $2,637.71 of that has been spent, leaving her with $6,665.06 on hand.
Her challenger, Toni Strong Pratt, has pulled in $7,478 since she declared she was running for the seat in April. So far, she’s spent about half of her funds.
Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, has raised $11,458 to go along with a cash balance of $547.63. Arnett has used $2,358.84 on campaign costs.
He will face Kati George in the primary who has raised $4,559.04 and spent about $3,850.20 leaving her with just over $700 on hand.
The two Democrats running unopposed, Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, and Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, have continued to fundraise as well.
Tierney has banked $10,342.42 since last June to go along with $551.91 remaining from her campaign four years ago. After expenses, she has about $3,693 on hand.
Savidge has pulled in $11,632, adding to the $1,665.31 leftover from 2017. He has about $7,447.56 in the bank after expenses.
Karma O’Neill, the Democratic candidate in Ward 2, has received $5,999.26 in donations plus another $1,415.44 in loans or transfers. She has $3,570.04 on hand after expenses.
Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, has not yet raised any money this cycle. He has $3,973.38 remaining from his special election race in 2019.
Gay’s Republican general election opponent George Gallagher has pulled in $1,457. Gallagher has spent about $313 so far, leaving him with $1,143 in the bank.