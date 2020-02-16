The delegation amended a bill that would authorize the Anne Arundel County Liquor Board to issue permits allowing any business that primarily sells gift baskets — like a florist — to include beer, wine or liquor in a basket. One amendment to House Bill 714 specifies exactly how much alcohol can be in a given basket — not more than 72 ounces of beer, or not more than 2.25 liters of wine, or not more than 2.25 liters of liquor — and requires that the recipient of the basket display proof of legal drinking age.