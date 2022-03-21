Fleeing Taliban, Afghan refugees settle into life in US, first at Linthicum hotel, then at Cockeysville home

When the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021, Aziz Sediqi, his wife and their two young kids were among tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who fled to the United States and were placed at military bases to sort out their documentation and learn about next steps.

With the help of the International Rescue Committee, other philanthropic organizations and various federal, state and local government entities, the family has been able to make a home in Central Maryland. Last week they moved from the Linthicum hotel where they were staying to a home in Cockeysville.

But getting there hasn’t been easy for them or the roughly 200 other Afghan refugees who arrived in Anne Arundel County after fleeing the country.

“We lost everything there,” Sediqi said. “We had jobs there, we had lives there. But, unfortunately, when Kabul was attacked we evacuated Kabul. It was an emergency situation.”

The family left the country on Aug. 29, then flew to Dulles International Airport by way of Bahrain and were placed at Fort Pickett in south central Virginia with thousands of other refugees as they completed the documentation process to stay in the United States, Sediqi said.

Sediqi and his wife, Shugofa, and their daughter Yosra, 7, and son Masseh, 3, stayed at the fort for about four months before getting cleared to stay in the states.

“[The IRC] asked me where do I want to live, so I said Maryland,” Sediqi said.

In Kabul, he was a technical consultant for the Ministry of Public Health working on routine immunizations, and during his time there he collaborated with Johns Hopkins, he said.

He knew he wanted to be near Hopkins but there was a shortage of housing options, so he and his family were placed at a Linthicum hotel. Many other Afghan refugee families also stayed in hotels near BWI Marshall Airport as they waited to get housing, Sediqi said.

Getting the refugees into the hotels, which were paid for by the federal government, was a major undertaking. But the process of settling them into the area was made smoother by the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management, which paid for and helped organize a welcome center where the refugees could get clothes and language help, said Kasey Thomas, a spokesperson for the office.

“We coordinated with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to provide whatever food was needed and make sure that it was culturally appropriate. We also worked with local religious groups,” Thomas said, adding that the office worked with Anne Arundel County Public Schools to coordinate schooling for the kids, while the Linthicum Public Library provided games, activities and books to keep the little ones occupied during long days of parents filling out paperwork.

“Everybody was jumping at the opportunity to help,” Thomas said.

But, even with all the government assistance, the Sediqi family still had to learn to adapt to a new culture.

Shugofa is working on improving her English while taking care of Masseh. Yosra is attending Linthicum Elementary School.

“My daughter, she’s good now,” Sediqi said. “The teacher is very kind and supporting her — not only my daughter but other Afghan kids and families. They don’t know the language. The situation is new to them.”

Sediqi said he respects the teachers at Linthicum Elementary and how they’ve welcomed the refugee kids.

“Since [the kids] are adapting to the situation and learning English there might be some frustrating times, but the teacher is trying and we are happy,” he said.

Ryan Voegtlin, director of student services at AACPS, said the schools worked closely with the IRC and translators at Fort Meade, among other places, to help integrate the kids into the schools as seamlessly as possible.

“A couple of the students wanted to see if they could do their daily prayers so we worked out accommodations where they could do their daily prayer. We worked with our ESOL [English to Speakers of Other Languages] office to make sure they had the right language support,” Voegtlin said.

Voegtlin said he’s gotten good feedback so far from the schools working with the Afghan kids, saying they’re a delight and adapting well.

“It’s been an excellent experience,” he said.

Sediqi said Yosra will likely move to a Cockeysville school once they settle into their new home.

He said the toughest part of the past several months has been leaving behind his support system back in Kabul.

“Mostly I miss my relatives, family, my house, my job,” he said.

Those who lived in his Kabul community less than a year ago are now scattered around the world. His relatives have fled to neighboring countries like Uzbekistan, India and the United Arab of Emirates, but some are still in Kabul, he said, which worries him.

Because of conditions in Kabul right now, “it’s impossible for us to go back,” Sediqi said. But he said he couldn’t have asked for a better welcome to the states.

Yosra Sediqi, an Afghan refugee, gets routine vaccinations at a clinic in Glen Burnie.

Last month, the Anne Arundel County Health Department and the public schools collaborated on a vaccine clinic in Glen Burnie for kids during which Yosra got some routine vaccinations. Sediqi said that was a special moment.

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said Sediqi used his English skills and medical expertise to help the other patients navigate the clinic.

“Aziz wasn’t just translating, he was guiding these families through the clinic by providing his own knowledge and expertise. The families and the health center were both the better for it,” Kalyanaraman said.

Megan Pringle, a spokesperson for the health department, said it was incredible to see Sediqi in action, using what he knows to help his new neighbors.

“Aziz really touched all of us,” Pringle said.

While their time at the hotel has helped them get acclimated to Central Maryland life, Sediqi said he’s excited for the family’s next steps: moving into their new Cockeysville home and Sediqi working toward starting a new job at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins.

He said he chose Cockeysville because of the access to schools and supermarkets. The neighborhood has been a popular choice among the refugees who want to live near Baltimore, he said.

Sediqi said the new job he’s in the process of starting will be similar to his old one in which he helped get routine vaccines to developing nations.

Despite the challenges, the family sees a bright future here, Sediqi said.

“I struggle to imagine what it must feel like — to lose your place in society and have to find your way in a new one. But it’s easy to connect on what we have in common — making sure your kids can enroll in school, getting a job, and finding a good place to live,” Kalyanaraman said.

Those wanting to help the Afghan refugee families across the state can donate money to the Afghan Evacuees Support fund or donate items like home goods, clothes and baby items through Maryland Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.