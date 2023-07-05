Anne Arundel legislation exempts affordable housing from school capacity restrictions; health officer appointed

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A bill unanimously passed Monday night by the Anne Arundel County Council exempts certain affordable housing developments from complying with school capacity standards.

Under the legislation, the county will be barred from weighing the capacity of a school district when considering certain proposed affordable housing developments, allowing them to be approved even if the schools that serve the area are full or overcrowded.

The bill also aims to fill as many classroom seats as possible. When considering future developments, the bill also will require the county to figure in the capacity of adjacent school districts. This means a development that may have been blocked previously because it was in a school district that is at capacity may now be allowed to move forward if an adjacent school district has room.

The legislation offers flexibility as the Board of Education begins a redistricting process, aimed to balance capacity and leave as few classroom seats vacant as possible.

The Planning and Zoning officer will develop a chart based on updated school enrollment data showing what kinds of developments are allowed in each part of the county.

The goal of the bill is to meet the need to increase affordable housing options in the county while also balancing school capacity, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Janssen Evelyn said at the meeting.

At present, millions in taxpayer money is being allocated to vacant classroom seats, said Council Chair Pete Smith, a Severn Democrat, who added that the school system has a capacity for about 96,000 students but typically has roughly 16,000 fewer than that enrolled.

“We spend about $15,000 per student in Anne Arundel County educating them,” Smith said, adding that means the county is wasting around $240 million of taxpayer money for classroom seats that aren’t filled. “That number in and of itself is just powerful.”

The bill says that affordable housing projects that are singled out must still comply with county standards on fire suppression, roads, sewage disposal, storm drain and water supply; it only exempts them from needing to comply with school capacity limits. Other housing properties are still required to meet certain standards aimed at easing overcrowding at county schools.

The only other type of development that is exempted from the school capacity rule is housing for elderly residents of moderate means.

The bill was a culmination of years of discussion by a work group put together to look at how to meet the county’s various needs and fill as many classroom seats as possible. This comprehensive redistricting process was kicked off as part of planning for the new Old Mill West High School and West County Elementary School which are set to open in fall of 2024, in the northern part of the county, according to a report by the School Adequate Public Facilities Workgroup.

“It’s good for the county, it’s good for students and it’s good for our capital budget,” said Allison Pickard, a Glen Burnie Democrat, who co-sponsored the bill alongside Julie Hummer, a Laurel Democrat, and County Executive Steuart Pittman by way of the council chair.

The new enrollment data will be available in the fall and the Planning and Zoning Office will put together its school utilization chart by the start of March, Pickard said.

Other business

Acting Health Officer Tonii Gedin, who temporarily replaced former health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman when he was recruited by the state to serve as deputy secretary for public health services at the Maryland Department of Health, was unanimously approved to take over the role permanently.

Before serving as the county’s acting health officer, Gedin was deputy health officer for the department, starting in 2020. She previously spent 16 years in the health care industry as an intensive care unit nurse and chief quality officer at Health for the Homeless in the Baltimore City Medical System.

In Gedin’s first health presentation to the county in May, she outlined some of her priorities, such as working to improve health outcomes for the county’s most disadvantaged residents.