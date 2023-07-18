2 bills tightening regulations on addiction treatment facilities voted down by Anne Arundel County Council

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two bills aimed at tightening regulations on addiction treatment centers in Anne Arundel failed to pass the County Council Monday night.

The first bill, sponsored by Council member Nathan Volke, a Pasadena Republican, would have required certain treatment facilities to comply with fire safety standards. It also inserted definitions into the county code of group homes and recovery residences which would restrict providers who offer the entire continuum of drug treatment care from running recovery residences.

Council Republicans Amanda Fiedler, of Arnold, and Shannon Leadbetter, of Crofton, voted in favor of the bill along with Volke. Democrats Allison Pickard, of Glen Burnie, Julie Hummer, of Laurel, and Pete Smith, of Severn, voted against it. The deciding vote was Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat, who said she’d been struggling with the bill for weeks.

“We really need to have a better handle on exactly what the problem is before we take action,” Rodvien said moments before she voted down the bill.

As the recovery field has evolved Volke said he’s been alerted to situations where providers are offering programs that are poorly regulated in terms of proper safety measures like sprinklers and smoke detectors. At the heart of the debate is a service known as partial hospitalization program [PHP] with a pillow. While PHP is intended to be an outpatient service, these providers are also offering the clients residence in facilities that aren’t as highly regulated as group homes.

“They are bringing these individuals to a home that they call a recovery residence. So instead of these people who need this level of care and deserve this level of care getting it in a group home setting they are instead being treated in an offsite facility and then left in this other property,” Volke said when he presented his bill to the council earlier this month. “Part of what this bill does is basically shut down this loophole.”

Volke said the goal of the bill was to prevent providers from taking advantage of their clients by hooking them into longer-term treatment with their companies and enticing them to use their services with housing which can be interpreted as Medicaid fraud. Any program that incentivizes treatment for any reason aside from the need for treatment, such as the need for housing, can be deemed fraudulent. However, representatives from centers that operate in the county including Evolve Life Centers in Pasadena said this would force them to close some of their facilities and limit how many people they could treat.

Dozens of representatives from Evolve, Elevate Recovery Centers in Glen Burnie and others in the treatment community testified on the benefits of their organizations. Offering a range of services at one company improved their recovery process and outcome, they said. Others in recovery talked about how, without the housing component of these treatment companies, they would have been homeless or relapsed or both.

“It’s expanding access to treatment exponentially in Anne Arundel County and the overdose numbers are going down,” said Chris Pedersen, Evolve’s COO. “This bill was put together to solve what they thought was a problem. It’s going to create a lot more problems in the county.”

The bill would have forced Evolve to close seven recovery residences totaling 80 beds or convert them to group homes, Pedersen said, who added many of the county’s treatment options are now at capacity and have waitlists. It recently cost Evolve $180,000 per home to convert four recovery houses into group homes. The costs came from upgrading their infrastructure to have all the life-saving mechanisms required for a group home.

Elevate would need to close 50 beds if the bill had passed, said Basile Ferro, the organization’s founder.

“I believe that people that have good treatment centers have good recovery residences — ethically, aesthetically, the whole nine — everything is going to go into the recovery residence that goes into a treatment center. This is a very niche business. This isn’t like you just sign up like, ‘I want to open a treatment center or recovery center.’ We are the ones out here doing it,” Ferro said.

Other providers said they don’t own their recovery residences and therefore don’t have the legal ability to add in things like sprinklers.

Rodvien said she saw merit in both the arguments for and against the bill but admitted supporting it could create “a scenario where we lose more lives because we lose beds,” however, “if we’re not holding folks to higher standards with respect to fire safety we are risking lives.”

“I’m a person who fights for the underdog and it’s hard to tell who the underdog is here,” she said. “Are you the underdog if you’re the person that doesn’t get a bed or are you the underdog that is in a facility that may be not as safe as it could be because someone maybe had the resources to make it a safer place but they didn’t because they weren’t required to.”

A similar bill sponsored by Pickard that adopted the state’s definition of recovery residence, as opposed to the new definition Volke’s bill included, was also voted down. Rodvien who, cast the deciding vote, requested to hold the bill to have more time to review it. Her hold failed to get requisite support leading to her opposing it and the bill failing.

“This is three-quarters of a victory,” said Pedersen, who favored Pickard’s bill.

The council came to a consensus at the end of the night to convene a workgroup or task force to study the issue the bills aimed at addressing to ensure legislation was as targeted as possible. Volke pointed out it was an issue he has worked on with those in the recovery community before bringing forward his bill, but Smith said it was important that a future workgroup not include anyone with a stake in the game, only objective subject matter experts.

Other business

Following Maryland voters legalizing the use of recreational cannabis through a ballot provision during the 2022 election, which took effect July 1, the council unanimously passed two related bills.

The first allows cannabis to be sold, but not consumed, within certain commercial, industrial and mixed-use zoning districts and the second bill sets up an Anne Arundel County Community Reinvestment and Repair Commission which will be assembled of people who decide how to spend the county’s proceeds from the new industry.