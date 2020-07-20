How to get a mail-in ballot for the Anne Arundel County general election

Absentee ballots can then be delivered to voters in a variety of ways, according to the State Board of Elections. When requesting an absentee ballot, voters will be asked how they would like to receive it. The ballot can be mailed, faxed or delivered electronically. Ballots typically arrive about three weeks before the election. A voter can also request for someone else to pick up their ballot and request help voting if they have a disability that warrants it.