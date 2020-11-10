Hogan appoints assistant county attorney Kemp Hammond to District Court

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed an assistant Anne Arundel County attorney for an opening on the District Court bench.
Kemp Hammond of Annapolis was chosen out of a field of nominees presented to Hogan by the judicial nominating commission.
Hammond, the son of former county budget officer and Annapolis alderman John Hammond, was hired as an assistant county attorney in 2014. He represents the county federal and state courts in civil litigation including accidents on county and school-owned property, slips, falls and excessive force cases. He also handled requests made to the county under Maryland’s Public Information Act
Hammond is a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law and was admitted to the Maryland State Bar in 2008. He previously worked as an associate in the private Annapolis law firm of Gormley Jarashow Bowman. Before that he was an assistant state’s attorney in the county State’s Attorney Office after serving as a law clerk.
The District Court handles misdemeanor offenses, such as DUIs, other traffic citations, trespassing, theft, and minor offenses involving possession of a controlled dangerous substance. More serious cases are referred to the Circuit Court.
Now that he has been appointed, Hammond must be confirmed by the state Senate and will stand for a retention election to a 15 year term in the next statewide election, 2022.
The District Court has two courthouses in Anne Arundel County, located in Annapolis and Glen Burnie. Hammond becomes the 10th judge.
District Court judges start at a $136,500 salary.