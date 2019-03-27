The University of Maryland Medical System scandal, the fight to save the Preakness and the youngest lawmakers in Annapolis

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Government Edition, episode 12:
In the 12th episode of "Roughly Speaking: Government Edition," Baltimore Sun State House reporter Luke Broadwater and Goucher College pollster Mileah Kromer talk about the evolving scandal rocking the University of Maryland Medical System over allegations of "self-dealing" and no-bid contracting among board members. Sun politics reporter Pamela Wood joins the discussion about the continuing battle to save the Preakness from moving to Laurel. The show's guests are the youngest lawmakers from each General Assembly chamber: Sen. Sarah Elfreth, 30, an Anne Arundel Democrat and Del. Julian Ivey, 23, a Prince George's County Democrat, who discuss everything from oysters and gun legislation to the biggest lessons they've learned from their first session in office.
"Roughly Speaking: Government Edition" is a partnership between the Baltimore Sun and Goucher College that will run during the 90-day Maryland General Assembly session.
