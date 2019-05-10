The Ravens’ big gamble on Lamar Jackson and other offseason storylines you should follow

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Call it beginner’s luck, but rookie Lamar Jackson’s record-breaking 2018 season left the Ravens management wanting more. So much more, in fact, that they traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for a fourth-round NFL draft pick and did not play him after he recovered from his week 9 hip injury — a decision that many criticized during the infamous Wild Card Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which ended in a 23-17 defeat.

With Flacco’s departure, the team has vowed to head in a “new direction,” with Jackson at the helm.

But outside of the Ravens’ administration, not everyone is as confident in this rebranding effort or Jackson’s ability to carry an offense — much less get through a game without fumbling. However, the team’s management, now headed by new general manager Eric DeCosta, is sticking by its decision.

Ravens beat reporter Jonas Shaffer joins Roughly Speaking host Pamela Wood to discuss the Ravens’ big gamble on Lamar Jackson and other important decisions that the team has made as it enters the 2019 season.

