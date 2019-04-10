Remembering Maryland's House of Delegates Speaker Michael E. Busch

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking: Government Edition, episode 14:

In the final episode of "Roughly Speaking: Government Edition," Baltimore Sun State House reporters Luke Broadwater and Pamela Wood talk with Goucher College pollster Mileah Kromer about the legacy of House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch. He presided over a progressive agenda as speaker that included ending the death penalty, decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana, legalizing same-sex marriage and in this session raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

"Roughly Speaking: Government Edition" is a partnership between the Baltimore Sun and Goucher College that will run during the 90-day Maryland General Assembly session.

