Questions we still have after the FBI’s raid of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s home and office

Many woke up Thursday to the news that federal law enforcement agents had raided multiple locations in Baltimore with ties to Mayor Catherine Pugh, who has been on a leave of absence as mayor for the past four weeks. The raids confirmed that federal as well as state officials were investigating Pugh’s activities.

On this episode: Baltimore Sun politics reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater break down this week’s dramatic crescendo and what pieces of information have yet to come to light.

