Questions we still have after the FBI’s raid of Mayor Catherine Pugh’s home and office

Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 2:
Many woke up Thursday to the news that federal law enforcement agents had raided multiple locations in Baltimore with ties to Mayor Catherine Pugh, who has been on a leave of absence as mayor for the past four weeks. The raids confirmed that federal as well as state officials were investigating Pugh’s activities.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, all members of the Baltimore City Council and several other state officials have called for Pugh’s resignation. Her attorney, Steve Silverman, said she was not “lucid” enough to make a decision about stepping down. But that could change by next week, he said.
On this episode: Baltimore Sun politics reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater break down this week’s dramatic crescendo and what pieces of information have yet to come to light.
