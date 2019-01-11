Putting refugees to work in Atwater's Big Kitchen

Dan Rodricks / Baltimore Sun

Marceline Ndakoua, from the Central African Republic, bakes and packages thousands of cookies in Atwater's Big Kitchen. She;s one of 11 refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Central African Republic and other nations employed by Atwater's. (Dan Rodricks / Baltimore Sun)