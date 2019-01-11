Putting refugees to work in Atwater's Big Kitchen

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking with Dan Rodricks:
Even as the Trump administration drastically curtails the nation's refugee resettlement program — in the midst of the worst global refugee crisis in history — Atwater's, the local restaurant group, has been putting refugees to work baking cookies and making soup. Working with the International Rescue Committee in Baltimore, Atwater's has provided jobs at its central "Big Kitchen" in Morrell Park and at two of its six locations for 11 refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, the Central African Republic and other nations.
In this episode, we hear from Ned Atwater, the founder and owner of Atwater's Traditional Food; David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee; and Mary Ricchezza, employment specialist with the IRC in Baltimore.
