Pugh’s legacy and what to expect from Baltimore’s next leader

After weeks of speculation and mounting political pressure, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned from her official duties as mayor Thursday amid an ongoing controversy surrounding her self-published book sales with entities that had business dealings with the city. Pugh is currently under investigation by the FBI, the IRS and the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor.

How will history remember Pugh? Baltimore Sun reporters Luke Broadwater and Ian Duncan join Roughly Speaking host Pamela Wood to discuss the many shades of Pugh’s legacy. Then, editorial page editor Andy Green joins to comment on the kind of leader the city seeks to move it forward.

