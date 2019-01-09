Keep up with Maryland's General Assembly session in a new podcast series

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Government Edition, episode 1:
Polls, water bills, and the 2019 Maryland General Assembly session: In the first episode of "Roughly Speaking: Government Edition," Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater and Goucher College pollster Dr. Mileah Kromer talk about the results of the recent Gonzales poll before interviewing District 43 State Sen. Mary Washington and District 40 Del. Nick Mosby about their legislation concerning exorbitant water bills and other issues affecting their Baltimore districts. "Roughly Speaking: Government Edition" is a partnership between the Baltimore Sun and Goucher College that will run during the 90-day Maryland General Assembly session.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Discover more episodes