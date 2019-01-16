Roughly Speaking: Government Edition: Miller’s health, crime and robocalls

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Government Edition, episode 2:
Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater and Goucher College pollster Dr. Mileah Kromer talk about Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller's cancer diagnosis and other issues before interviewing State Del. Kathy Szeliga, a Baltimore County Republican who was the target of what prosecutors say was an illegal robocall. Sun reporter Pamela Wood joins the discussion, and we hear some of Miller's best zingers from the General Assembly floor against Comptroller Peter Franchot.
“Roughly Speaking: Government Edition” is a partnership between the Baltimore Sun and Goucher College that will run during the 90-day Maryland General Assembly session.
