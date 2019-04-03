Overriding Gov. Hogan's vetoes, the failure of medically assisted suicide and the 'joint chiefs' in Annapolis

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Government Edition, episode 13:
In the penultimate (13th) episode of "Roughly Speaking: Government Edition," Baltimore Sun State House reporter Luke Broadwater and Goucher College pollster Mileah Kromer talk about the Democratic-controlled legislature's override of Gov. Larry Hogan's vetoes, including the $15 minimum wage, and the failure of medically assisted suicide. Sun politics reporter Pamela Wood joins to discuss several gun control measures and the debate over whether school should start after Labor Day.
The show's guests are two of the most influential, but little-known people in Annapolis: Alexandra M. Hughes, the chief of staff for House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch, and Jake Weissman, the chief of staff for Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller. Among other topics, they discuss the evolving scandal rocking the University of Maryland Medical System over allegations of "self-dealing" and no-bid contracting among board members, including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.
"Roughly Speaking: Government Edition" is a partnership between the Baltimore Sun and Goucher College that will run during the 90-day Maryland General Assembly session.
