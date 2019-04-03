Overriding Gov. Hogan's vetoes, the failure of medically assisted suicide and the 'joint chiefs' in Annapolis

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

The show's guests are two of the most influential, but little-known people in Annapolis: Alexandra M. Hughes, the chief of staff for House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch, and Jake Weissman, the chief of staff for Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller. Among other topics, they discuss the evolving scandal rocking the University of Maryland Medical System over allegations of "self-dealing" and no-bid contracting among board members, including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.