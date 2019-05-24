It's crab feast season in Maryland. How the industry is doing and how to host your own.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 6:

Welcome to summer in Maryland, where crab is king. Last year, the state’s popular crustacean industry suffered as nearly half of Maryland’s crab houses were unable to secure enough H2-B visas for foreign workers, whom they rely on to pick the meat sold at restaurants and supermarkets. Some reported revenue decreases of 50 percent or more.

But this year’s crab market appears to be in better shape, as the Trump administration made 30,000 additional visas available for the temporary labor program. While Maryland’s crab proprietors say they feel confident about this summer’s crab yield, they’re concerned about what the future holds for their businesses, as the demand for temporary worker visas continues to surge.

On today’s episode: Baltimore Sun weather, science and environment reporter Scott Dance joins Newsroom Edition host Pamela Wood for a wide-ranging discussion about the future of Maryland crabs, the state of their habitat in the Chesapeake Bay and what you need to know before hosting your own cookout.

